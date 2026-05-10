Paradiso, Panthers shine in Kasamis as national Kabaddi League concludes 4th leg

Nine teams competed in the recently concluded fourth leg of the Kenya National Kabaddi League, held at Kasamis, Kajiado West Constituency in Kajiado County on Saturday. The league serves as a lead-up to the national team selection for the fourth edition of the Africa Kabaddi Championships in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in June 2026.

Speaking to Radio Generation on Sunday in Nairobi, Kenya Kabaddi Sports Federation (KKSF) President Mathew Mwangi encouraged national league teams to continue working hard. He emphasized that national team selectors will focus only on players who compete in the league, noting that this season will be particularly competitive.

“The players did their best, and we are seeing the rise of estate Kabaddi clubs such as City Panthers and Paradiso, which are coming on well,” said Mwangi.

“If a local club can challenge an experienced institutional club like Police and lose by a small margin—or even win against them—then I know that the sport is growing and coming on well,” he added, noting that he expects fresh talent and young players to compete for spots on the national team.

During the Kasamis leg on Saturday, in the men’s category, defending champions National Police Service (NPS) lost to City Panthers, 38-46. Paradiso beat Prisons Kenya 60-14, while Administration Police (APS) defeated Prisons Kenya 55-40. National league debutants Rhinos narrowly lost 22-25 to Maasai Warriors in the final match of the day.

In the women’s category, Administration Police (AP) lost 29-48 to National Police Service (NPS), the only two teams that competed in their category at Kasamis.

KKSF’s Competitions Secretary Perpetual Muthoni Mbutu also informed clubs that the federation will announce dates for the national team trials in Nairobi in approximately two weeks.

The trials will determine the men’s and women’s national teams that will represent Kenya at the upcoming fourth Africa Kabaddi Championship, scheduled to take place in Kinshasa from June 20-28, 2026.