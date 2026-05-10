Police arrest 13 suspects linked to criminal gangs in Trans-Nzoia

Thirteen suspects linked to criminal gang activities were arrested on Saturday in a multiagency operation in Gitwamba, Trans-Nzoia County.

The National Police Service said it remains committed to dismantling gangs behind violence, theft, intimidation, vandalism and other unlawful activities that continue to threaten peace and disrupt livelihoods in parts of the country.

In a statement, the Service noted that the operation was part of ongoing efforts to restore law and order.

“In a continued effort to restore law and order, a multi-agency security team in Trans-Nzoia County yesterday conducted a successful operation in the Gitwamba area, leading to the arrest of 13 suspects linked to criminal gang activities and other related offences,” the statement read.

Police added that intelligence-led operations will continue as authorities move to target individuals involved in organised criminal activity.

“The Service will continue to intensify intelligence-led operations and ensure that individuals involved in criminal activities are apprehended and charged in accordance with the law,” it said.

The National Police Service further warned that it remains firm in its broader mandate of maintaining public safety and restoring public confidence in security operations, particularly in areas affected by gang-related incidents.

Members of the public have also been urged to play a role in supporting security efforts by sharing information that may assist ongoing investigations.

“We continue to urge members of the public to co-operate with security teams by sharing information that may assist in combating crime and maintaining peace within the community,” the statement added.

Citizens have been encouraged to report suspicious activities to the nearest police station or use designated emergency channels, including 999, 911, the #FichuaKwaDCI toll-free line 0800 722 203, and WhatsApp number 0709 570 000.

The arrested suspects are expected to be processed and charged in accordance with the law as investigations continue.