Police seize contraband alcohol, suspected cannabis from Nairobi-bound matatu in Busia

Police in Busia County have intercepted a Nairobi-bound minibus on the Busia–Kisumu Road and recovered contraband alcohol and suspected cannabis during a routine operation.

The driver was arrested and the vehicle detained as another suspect escaped and remains on the run. Authorities say investigations are ongoing as efforts to curb illicit trade continue across Kenya.

The operation, conducted on 3 May 2026, involved officers from the National Police Service stationed at the Suo roadblock.

According to police, the multi-agency team stopped the public service vehicle for inspection as part of routine security checks along the busy route.

“A thorough search” of the vehicle led to the recovery of twenty-four packages of uncustomed Simba Gin, each containing twenty-four 200ml bottles, alongside five bales of substances suspected to be Cannabis sativa.

Officers said the seizure pointed to an organised attempt to transport illicit goods into the capital.

The driver was immediately arrested at the scene and placed in custody pending processing and arraignment in court. The vehicle used to transport the goods was also detained as part of ongoing investigations.

Police confirmed that a second suspect managed to escape during the operation, with efforts underway to trace and apprehend him.

Authorities described the interception as part of a broader crackdown on illegal trade and drug trafficking networks operating across the country.

“This successful operation highlights the National Police Service’s continued resolve in combating illicit trade, drug trafficking, and related criminal activities across the country,” the statement said.

Police have also appealed to members of the public to support ongoing security efforts by sharing information. Residents have been urged to report suspicious activities to the nearest police station or through emergency numbers 999 and 911. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via the #FichuaKwaDCI toll-free line and WhatsApp platform.

The seizure highlights growing concerns over the movement of illegal goods along key transport corridors, as law enforcement agencies intensify surveillance and enforcement operations nationwide.