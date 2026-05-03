Kenya sends 12 swimmers to Algeria for Africa showdown

Kenya’s national swimming team left the country on Saturday, May 2, 2026, for the 17th edition of the 2026 Africa Aquatics Junior and Senior Swimming Championships, set for May 5–10 in Oran, Algeria.

Speaking on Saturday in Nairobi before they jetted off the country, National Team manager Hillary Leboy said the swimmers are ready for the challenge, as the 12-member squad blends experienced names and rising talent drawn from clubs across the country.

“We have prepared well and the swimmers are focused. We believe they can compete strongly and bring home medals,” Leboy said.

"The team is leaving early to allow time to settle in and adjust to conditions in Oran before the races begin, as this will help the swimmers fine-tune their performance and approach the competition in the best shape possible, " Leboy added.

Those selected include Alma Ngaruiya (Sailfish), Baraka Nyakundi (Aga Khan Mombasa), Haniel Kudwoli (Otters), Iqbaal Bayusuf (Bandari), Isabelle Mwangi (Otters), Jeremy Mutwii (Poseidon), Nathan Matimu (Braeburn), Neo Olengo (TUK), Sara Mose (Fithub), Stephen Ndegwa (Bandari), Imara Bella Thorpe (Barracuda), and Swaleh Talib (Bandari).

The other swimmers will link up with the team directly in Algeria. Kenya’s leading female swimmer, Sara Mose, and Haniel Kudwoli will travel from the United States, where they train and study, while Neo Olengo will fly in from South Africa, and Jeremy Mutwii will connect from Germany. The rest of the squad has been training locally and is reported to be in good condition ahead of the competition.

The championships, organised by the Africa Aquatics, bring together top swimmers from across the continent and offer an important stage for competition and exposure.

After the championships, attention will shift back home to the Kenya Aquatics Long Course National Swimming Championships to be held at Kasarani in Nairobi in May 29-31. The calendar also includes the Africa Aquatics Zone 4 Open Water Swimming Championships in Mauritius in June and the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in July.