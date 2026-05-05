Battle lines drawn as UDA, DCP hopefuls seek tickets in Ol Kalou race

A tight race is shaping up in Ol Kalou as aspirants from the United Democratic Alliance and the Democracy for Citizens Party intensify grassroots campaigns ahead of Saturday’s party nominations, setting the stage for a high-stakes by-election triggered by the death of area MP David Kiaraho.

The contest has drawn national attention, with President William Ruto, former President Uhuru Kenyatta and DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua expected to use the mini-poll as a measure of influence in the Mt Kenya region ahead of the 2027 General Election.

On the ground, aspirants are ramping up mobilisation efforts across the constituency in a bid to secure party tickets. The seat fell vacant following Kiaraho’s death on March 29, prompting a scramble that is also seen as a test of strength among key Nyandarua leaders with ambitions for the governor’s seat in 2027. Those closely watched include Governor Kiarie Badilisha, Woman Representative Faith Gitau, former governor Francis Kimemia and former Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki.

Even before the nominations, the by-election is shaping up to be costly, with visible spending on mobilisation and outreach as hopefuls seek to win over voters during party primaries.

The United Democratic Alliance has set its nomination date for May 9, according to National Election Board chairperson Anthony Mwaura. Candidate registration opened on April 27 and closed on May 3.

“Male candidates will pay Sh250,000 as an application fee, while women, youth and disabled persons will pay half the amount,” Mwaura said.

The Democracy for Citizens Party also opened its application process, setting the same fee at Sh250,000, with the deadline falling on May 2.

Nyandarua Senator John Methu said the party had taken steps to ensure a credible process, including verifying its membership register ahead of the vote.

“Party officials are scrutinizing the membership register, which will be used in the nomination,” Methu said.

He, however, raised concern over possible security challenges, noting that both parties had picked the same venues used by the electoral body as polling stations for their nomination exercises.

“Preparations for the nomination are in high gear. Our aspirants have committed to peaceful campaigns,” Methu said.

Within UDA, leaders under the coordination of Faith Gitau are pushing a strong mobilisation drive to boost turnout and party visibility across the constituency.

The party’s roots in Mt Kenya trace back to Nyandarua during the Rurii ward by-election, where Muraya Githaiga became its first elected leader in the region. He won with 4,303 votes against Jubilee’s Peter Thinji, who got 3,143 votes, following the death of ward representative Mburu Githinji in February 2021.

As the nomination date draws closer, UDA has maintained that the process will remain open and competitive.

“The party is ready for the nomination. We do not have a favourite candidate as the people will be left to make that choice for themselves,” Ms Gitau said.

“Our concern is mobilising party members to turn up and vote for their favourite candidates to carry the UDA flag in the by-election.”