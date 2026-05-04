Ngatiari, Njeri win at Migaa, race for Karen in November

Anthony Ngatiari and Teresia Njeri were the winners at the 10th leg of the 2026 NCBA Golf Series held at Migaa Golf Club in Kiambu County over the weekend, as the race for qualification to the Grand Finale scheduled for November 2026 in Nairobi at the Karen Country Club.

Speaking after the event, NCBA Kiambu Branch Manager, Julius Mburu, underlined the importance of the series in playing an important role by bringing golfers together while supporting growth across communities.

“We are pleased to be here at Migaa Golf Club for another successful leg of the Series. This tournament continues to bring together golfers from different backgrounds, creating a strong sense of community and healthy competition," retorted Mburu.

In the Overall Men’s category, Anthony Ngatiari delivered a composed performance to clinch the top prize, setting the pace in a competitive field of over 100 golfers, while Teresia Njeri, playing off handicap 28, impressed in the ladies’ category with a solid round of 75 nett to emerge Overall Ladies Winner.

Njeri was followed by Agnes Wairimu (handicap 31), who carded 81 nett to finish as runner-up.

In Division Two Men, Timothy Murio (handicap 21) returned an excellent 71 nett to claim the winner’s title, while John Kimani (handicap 24) followed closely with 72 nett to secure the runner-up position.

The Division Two Ladies category saw Suzanna Wanja (handicap 31) take top honours with 81 nett, ahead of Ruth Wangombe (handicap 28), who returned 85 nett to finish second.

Ruth Wangombe continued her strong showing in Division Three, where she emerged the winner with 85 nett, while Wanjiru Ngariani (handicap 50) finished as runner-up after returning 95 nett.

In the Guest category, Jessy Ndegwa (handicap 12) posted an impressive 72 nett to claim the top prize.

The Migaa leg in Kiambu marks an important stage in the 2026 series, with more golfers securing qualification spots as the journey towards the Grand Finale in Nairobi, at the Karen Country Club, continues.