World’s only nonuplets celebrate five years, prepare for school

Five years after their rare and widely followed birth, the world’s only surviving set of nine babies delivered at once are marking their birthday with a new milestone ahead — their first day in school.

The children, born on May 4, 2021, to Halima Cissé and Abdelkader Arby in Mali, drew global attention as the first recorded nonuplets to all survive after delivery. Their case surprised doctors, especially after early scans had indicated seven babies before two more were later detected when Halima was moved abroad for specialised treatment.

Now aged five, the siblings, four boys and five girls, are growing up well and are set to begin their education, a step that signals how much progress they have made since their fragile start to life.

Reflecting on their daily lives, Halima spoke about how closely the children relate with one another and the bond they share as a family.

“The children get along very well with each other and with their big sister. They share a strong bond and spend most of their time playing together. Like all siblings, they sometimes have small disagreements, but they are very united and caring towards one another.”

She also noted how each of them is developing their own traits as they grow.

“Each child has a unique personality,” she added.

“Some are more energetic and expressive, while others are calmer and more observant. It is wonderful to see how different they are, yet how connected they remain.”

On their health and upcoming transition, she said the children are doing well and are ready for the next phase.

“The children are doing very well, Alhamdulillah. They are healthy, active, and full of joy. They continue to grow beautifully, and we are very grateful."

“They will begin school soon, which is an important and exciting step for them. As parents, we are focusing on their education while making sure they continue to enjoy their childhood. This new stage is a big change for the family.”

The babies were delivered at 30 weeks through a Caesarean section after Halima was transferred to Morocco for advanced medical care. Each newborn weighed between 500 grams and one kilogram, requiring close monitoring and specialised support in their early months.

The family spent time in Casablanca under medical supervision before eventually returning to Bamako, where they continue to raise the children with backing from the government.

Their father, Abdelkader Arby, acknowledged the effort involved in raising nine children at once and expressed appreciation for the support they have received.

"It's a lot of work, but Allah, who gave us this blessing, will help us in their upbringing and taking care of them," he said.

The nine siblings — Bah, Oumar, Elhadji, Mohammed VI, Fatouma, Adama, Hawa, Oumou, and Kadidia — have continued to grow steadily over the years, with updates from Guinness World Records highlighting their development and well-being since birt