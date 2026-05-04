Ruto swears in judges, calls for technology adoption in justice system to cut backlogs

President William Ruto has called for the adoption of innovation and technology within Kenya’s justice system to reduce case backlogs and improve access to justice, as dozens of new judges were sworn into office.

Speaking at State House during the swearing-in of judges to the High Court, Environment and Land Court, and the COMESA Court of Justice on Monday, the president said modern systems were essential to ensure efficiency and timely delivery of rulings. He stressed that as judicial capacity expands, expectations must also rise.

“As capacity expands, the expectation is very clear, justice should be timely, efficient and meaningful in the lives of people,” he said. “The true measure of our justice system is whether the ordinary citizen experiences fairness, timeliness and dignity.”

The ceremony marked what the president described as the largest intake of judges in Kenya’s history, with 24 appointed to the High Court, 13 to the Environment and Land Court, and 12 to the Commercial Court.

He noted that the appointments were part of sustained efforts to strengthen the judiciary, following earlier recruitments in 2022, 2024 and 2026.

Ruto emphasised that the government views justice “not as an abstract ideal, but as a practical instrument of advancing social justice, strengthening governance and improving the lives of every citizen.”

The president added that investment in the judiciary, including human resource expansion and budgetary support, was deliberate and aimed at enhancing service delivery.

Chief Justice Martha Koome during the swearing-in of judges at State House, Nairobi, on May 4, 2026 PHOTOS/PCS Chief Justice Martha Koome during the swearing-in of judges at State House, Nairobi, on May 4, 2026 PHOTOS/PCS

Central to his address was a push for reform through technology and new working methods.

“We look ahead… to see decisive progress in reducing case backlogs,” he said, calling for “innovation, including the effective use of technology and new ways of working to ensure that justice is delivered without delay.”

He also reminded judges of the weight of their responsibilities, noting that their decisions would shape lives beyond the courtroom.

“Each case file represents more than a dispute; it carries with it livelihoods, investments and the hopes of individuals and communities,” he said.

While underscoring the importance of judicial independence, the president warned that it must not be used to shield inefficiency.

“Judicial independence is indispensable, but it must safeguard the integrity of decision making, not shield incompetence or poor performance,” he said, adding that accountability and professionalism must go hand in hand.

Ruto urged the newly sworn-in judges to uphold integrity and resist complacency, warning against leaders who “escape the duty of that office” after appointment.

Judge being sworn in at State House, Nairobi, on May 4, 2026 PHOTOS/PCS Judge being sworn in at State House, Nairobi, on May 4, 2026 PHOTOS/PCS

He encouraged them to remain committed to their mandate, describing their roles as a “solemn commitment… to serve with integrity, diligence and humility.”

President Ruto said the expanded judicial capacity presents an opportunity to rebuild public trust, insisting that consistent delivery of justice will be key to strengthening confidence in Kenya’s institutions.