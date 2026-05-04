KNH goes fully digital, phases out paper records in system overhaul

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has begun a major shift to fully digital operations, phasing out paper-based systems in a move aimed at improving efficiency and patient care.

In a May 3 statement signed by Acting CEO Richard Lesiyampe, the hospital said the transition marks a long-overdue upgrade after more than a century of relying on manual records, which it noted are no longer suitable for modern healthcare.

“For over 125 years of KNH’s existence, patients have relied on outdated paper-based processes. This is no longer compatible with a modern healthcare system,” KNH said.

At the core of the change is a new in-house system called Afya Apex, developed by KNH staff to align with both clinical and administrative needs. The hospital expressed confidence in the platform despite three failed digital rollouts since 2012, saying the new system represents a firm move toward full automation.

The rollout, which began on April 15, is expected to take about 90 days. KNH acknowledged early hiccups, especially around discharge, billing, and patient clearance, but said these issues have since been addressed and the system remains stable.

It also apologised for any inconvenience caused during the transition, assuring the public that patient safety has remained the top priority.

"The Hospital regrets any inconvenience caused by earlier delays in services, including patient clearance and billing, and assures the public that patient care and safety remained the top priority throughout," it said.

Once complete, the hospital says the system will improve service delivery, transparency, and overall quality of care.

It has urged patients and stakeholders to cooperate with the transition, warning that any resistance to the changes will be handled firmly.

“We call on all patients and stakeholders to support this transition to ensure its successful completion. Any resistance to this transformation, whether from within or outside the Hospital, will be dealt with firmly,” the statement said.