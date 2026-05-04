Three dead in suspected virus outbreak on Atlantic cruise ship

Three people have died after a suspected hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship sailing in the Atlantic Ocean, the World Health Organization (WHO) has told the BBC.

One case of Hantavirus has been confirmed, with five more suspected cases under investigation, it said. One British national is reportedly in intensive care.

The outbreak was reported aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship, which was travelling from Argentina to Cape Verde.

Hantavirus infections are usually linked to environmental exposure, such as contact with urine or faeces from infected rodents, but in rare cases can spread between people, leading to severe respiratory illness.

Foster Mohale, a spokesperson for South Africa's health ministry, earlier told the BBC that at least two people had died.

The MV Hondius is run by Dutch-based tour company Oceanwide Expeditions.

According to an itinerary on the Oceanwide Expeditions website, MV Hondius departed from Ushuaia in Argentina on 20 March and was expected to complete its journey on 4 May in Cape Verde.

South African authorities told the BBC the first person to show symptoms was a 70-year-old passenger who died on board. His body is now on the island of Saint Helena, a British territory in the South Atlantic.

His 69-year-old wife also became ill on board and was evacuated to South Africa, where she died in a Johannesburg hospital.

A 69-year-old Briton was also reportedly evacuated to Johannesburg, where he is being treated in intensive care.

According to Oceanwide Expeditions, MV Hondius is a 107.6m (353ft) long polar cruise ship, with space for 170 people in 80 cabins.

WHO also said it was helping co-ordinate between member states and the ship's operators for the medical evacuation of two symptomatic passengers, as well as a full public health risk assessment and support for those still on board.

It has described the outbreak as a "public health event".