Global Affairs
WHO chief reassures Tenerife residents ahead of arrival of virus-hit cruise ship
Tedros Ghebreyesus stressed that "this is not another Covid" and that there were no symptomatic passengers currently aboard the MV Hondius.
Tedros Ghebreyesus stressed that "this is not another Covid" and that there were no symptomatic passengers currently aboard the MV Hondius.
One case of Hantavirus has been confirmed, with five more suspected cases under investigation, it said. One British national is reportedly in intensive care.