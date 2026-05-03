Kenya gains G7 entry as Ruto invited to France leaders’ summit

Kenya’s profile on the global stage has received a fresh boost after President William Ruto was invited to the G7 Leaders’ Summit scheduled for Évian, France, where discussions will focus on global economic recovery, climate action, and development cooperation.

The invitation places Kenya among a select group of partner countries engaging with the world’s leading economies.

The development emerged after high-level engagements in Paris involving Kenya’s Ambassador to France Betty Cherwon and Economic Planning Principal Secretary Boniface Makokha, who have been coordinating the country’s participation in the G7 Development Ministers’ process.

Officials used the Paris meetings to review Kenya’s preparedness and fine-tune its policy input ahead of the ministerial discussions held on April 29–30, aimed at ensuring the country’s positions are clearly captured in the broader G7 development agenda.

“Today’s engagement provided an important opportunity to align Kenya’s priorities and ensure our contributions to the G7 development track are well articulated and impactful,” Cherwon said.

Makokha, who is heading Kenya’s delegation in the ministerial talks, described the invitation as recognition of Kenya’s growing influence in international economic affairs and its increasing role in shaping global policy conversations.

“Kenya’s invitation to the G7 Leaders’ Summit is a clear recognition of our country’s growing role in shaping international economic discourse,” said Makokha.

“We are committed to advancing proposals that reflect the priorities of developing economies, particularly in areas such as financing, climate resilience, and inclusive growth.”

The Évian summit, set for June 15–16, will bring together leaders of G7 member states alongside invited countries including Korea, Brazil, and India. The meeting will focus on pressing global issues such as economic stability, climate response, and sustainable development.

Cherwon noted that Kenya is also widening its diplomatic and economic engagement with international institutions as part of its broader foreign policy direction.

“We also exchanged views on Kenya’s broader international economic agenda, including our ongoing engagement with the OECD and opportunities for enhanced cooperation,” she said.

Government officials say Kenya’s participation signals its growing relevance in global decision-making platforms and its ambition to represent both Africa and the wider Global South in key economic discussions.

Makokha added that Kenya intends to use the summit to push for practical outcomes that can support development priorities at both national and regional levels.

“Kenya is ready to engage constructively and contribute meaningfully to global solutions. This is an opportunity we intend to fully utilise ,” Makokha added.