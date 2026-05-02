PHOTOS: Ruto at Kalasha International Film & TV Awards as film industry shines

President William Ruto on Saturday attended the Kalasha International Film & TV Awards, highlighting the growing strength of Kenya’s creative industry and its expanding influence across Africa and beyond.

The colourful ceremony brought together filmmakers, actors, directors and digital content creators in a vibrant celebration of storytelling and artistic excellence.

President William Ruto posing for a photo on the red carpet at the Kalasha Awards ceremony at KICC, Nairobi on May 2, 2026.PHOTO/PCS President William Ruto posing for a photo on the red carpet at the Kalasha Awards ceremony at KICC, Nairobi on May 2, 2026.PHOTO/PCS

President William Ruto at the Kalasha Awards ceremony at KICC, Nairobi on May 2, 2026.PHOTO/PCS President William Ruto at the Kalasha Awards ceremony at KICC, Nairobi on May 2, 2026.PHOTO/PCS

President William Ruto enjoying a light moment on the red carpet at Kalasha Awards ceremony at KICC, Nairobi on May 2, 2026.PHOTO/PCS President William Ruto enjoying a light moment on the red carpet at Kalasha Awards ceremony at KICC, Nairobi on May 2, 2026.PHOTO/PCS

President William Ruto posing for a photo on the red carpet at the Kalasha Awards ceremony at KICC, Nairobi on May 2, 2026.PHOTO/PCS President William Ruto posing for a photo on the red carpet at the Kalasha Awards ceremony at KICC, Nairobi on May 2, 2026.PHOTO/PCS

President William Ruto interacting with creatives on the red carpet at Kalasha Awards ceremony at KICC, Nairobi on May 2, 2026.PHOTO/PCS President William Ruto interacting with creatives on the red carpet at Kalasha Awards ceremony at KICC, Nairobi on May 2, 2026.PHOTO/PCS

President William Ruto with Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya at the Kalasha awards ceremony on May 2, 2026.PHOTO/PCS President William Ruto with Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya at the Kalasha awards ceremony on May 2, 2026.PHOTO/PCS

President William Ruto interacting with creatives on the red carpet at Kalasha Awards ceremony at KICC, Nairobi on May 2, 2026.PHOTO/PCS President William Ruto interacting with creatives on the red carpet at Kalasha Awards ceremony at KICC, Nairobi on May 2, 2026.PHOTO/PCS