Coffee farmers set for higher earnings as Ruto announces new revival strategy

Coffee farmers across the country are set for a major shift in earnings and production after President William Ruto rolled out a broad revival programme aimed at expanding output, increasing farm acreage and tightening how proceeds reach growers, while also defending the Finance Bill against criticism he termed misleading.

The President used a public event in Kianyaga, Kirinyaga County, on Monday to outline the government’s plan to transform the coffee sector, saying the focus is on raising production levels and strengthening cooperatives to ensure farmers benefit more directly from their work.

At the same time, he took issue with opponents of the recently passed Finance Bill, accusing them of spreading false claims about its contents.

“The Opposition is telling Kenyans that the Bill contains hidden taxes on land and payslips. This is foolishness. This is propaganda that cannot take the country forward,” he said.

Ruto said the legislation includes key support measures for farmers, pointing to Sh18 billion allocated for fertiliser subsidies intended to cut production costs and boost yields across the agricultural sector.

On coffee, the President said the government is targeting a jump in annual production from 50,000 metric tonnes to 150,000 metric tonnes by 2028, supported by expansion of land under cultivation and improved farming systems.

He said reforms in the sector started with nationwide farmer registration to improve service delivery, with 7.3 million farmers already captured in the system.

“We will expand the area under coffee from 110,000 hectares to 150,000 hectares. My administration is committed to improving farming through the continuous provision of subsidised fertiliser,” Ruto said.

The President added that new marketing reforms will ensure farmers receive a bigger share of earnings, with at least 80 per cent of coffee sale proceeds to be paid directly and quickly through digital payment platforms designed to reduce delays and losses.

He also called on cooperative leaders to take responsibility for protecting members’ funds and improving accountability within the societies managing coffee resources.

Ruto further encouraged increased local consumption of Kenyan coffee, saying growing the domestic market is part of the wider strategy to strengthen demand.

He noted that more than 1,000 young people have been trained as coffee champions to support this effort.

In addition, the government has pledged to clear debts owed by coffee cooperative societies, with Sh2 billion set aside in the 2026/27 Budget for that purpose.

Another Sh2 billion has been allocated for rehabilitating coffee factories, supplying certified seedlings and purchasing modern processing equipment to modernise production.

Ruto said farmers are already seeing better returns, pointing to improved prices in the sector.

“Coffee is earning farmers good money. One kilogram is now going for Sh150, up from Sh50, and very soon farmers will earn between Sh250 and Sh300 per kilogram,” he said.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said ongoing reforms have already started changing the fortunes of farmers, especially in key growing regions.

He noted that the upgrading of processing equipment and settlement of cooperative debts will further strengthen the value chain and protect farmers from losses.

“Where coffee was in 2022 is not where it is today. In 2022, coffee prices were Sh50 a kilo, while today it is going for up to Sh160 in some counties. We now have 34 out of 47 counties growing coffee, and soon Kenya will be a coffee country,” the DP said.

Kindiki added that the expansion of coffee farming to more counties is already increasing national output and stabilising the sector.

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics 2025 report, coffee prices rose from Sh65,881.0 per 100 Kg in 2024 to Sh93,614.6 per 100 Kg in 2025, reflecting stronger returns for farmers.

The event brought together national and county leaders, including Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, who backed the government’s push to expand the sector