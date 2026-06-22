EACC arrests two KRA officers over alleged Sh3 million bribery scheme

Two employees of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) have been arrested by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over allegations of soliciting and receiving a bribe linked to a tax dispute involving millions of shillings.

The suspects, Faith Gathoni Njoroge and Tyson Marango Owuor, both attached to KRA's Upper Hill offices in Nairobi, were arrested following complaints that they had demanded Sh3 million from a taxpayer in exchange for influencing the outcome of a Capital Gains Tax assessment valued at Sh4.5 million.

According to the anti-corruption agency, the arrests followed an operation launched after a formal complaint was lodged by the taxpayer.

In a statement on Monday, the Commission said the two officials allegedly sought payment in exchange for facilitating a favourable resolution of the tax matter.

"The suspects, Faith Gathoni Njoroge and Tyson Marango Owuor, both based at KRA's Upper Hill offices, were arrested following a complaint that they had demanded Sh3 million from a taxpayer in exchange for influencing the resolution of a Capital Gains Tax assessment amounting to Sh4.5 million," EACC said.

Investigators later mounted an operation during which the pair were allegedly caught receiving part of the money.

"Acting on the complaint, the Commission conducted an operation during which the suspects were allegedly caught receiving Sh900,000, being part payment of the bribe," the statement added.

EACC said the money was recovered during the operation before the two officials were taken into custody.

"The money was recovered and the suspects arrested," the Commission said.

The two are currently being processed at Integrity Centre as investigators continue gathering evidence before deciding on the next legal steps.

EACC said the pair would remain under investigation pending "the conclusion of investigations and appropriate action under the Anti-Bribery Act, 2016."

The arrests come as anti-graft authorities continue pursuing cases involving corruption allegations in public institutions and revenue collection agencies.