Kirinyaga Governor Waiguru calls for fast-tracked coffee debt waiver

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has called for a fast-tracked coffee sector debt waiver, saying it will strengthen ongoing reforms and boost farmer incomes.

Speaking at the launch of a coffee revitalisation programme in Kianyaga, Kirinyaga County, on Monday, she highlighted record production growth, higher factory payouts, and cooperative reforms that have increased earnings for thousands of farmers across Kirinyaga County under county-led interventions frameworks.

“Kirinyaga annual production has grown remarkably from 28,000 metric tons of cherries in 2017, when I was first elected as governor, to 49,100 tons in 2025/2026, earning farmers an impressive Sh7.48 billion, which is the highest earnings ever recorded in our country’s history, with payments ranging up to Sh157 per kilogram of cherry and an average payout of about Sh140 for Kirinyaga farmers,” Waiguru explained.

The governor added that the county had implemented collaborative interventions aimed at transforming farmers from subsistence producers into commercial agribusiness players, including the provision of high-quality coffee seedlings, subsidised fertiliser distribution, strengthened extension services, and continuous training programmes.

She highlighted marketing reforms through the Kirinyaga Slopes Coffee Brokerage Company, which has sold 18,255 metric tons of clean coffee, earning farmers Sh14.6 million between 2023 and 2026.

She also noted value addition efforts in Mutira Cooperative Society and a modern warehouse in Kimicha with capacity for 50,000 bags of parchment coffee.

Waiguru reiterated her appeal for intervention on historical cooperative debts, saying resolution would accelerate coffee sector revitalisation and improve farmer incomes.

She described the reforms as proof that investments in cooperatives are delivering tangible benefits, citing rising production and higher factory payouts.

"While we celebrate these gains, our farmers, especially those in Kirinyaga and across the country, are still carrying a burden of historical debt owed by various cooperatives. I humbly appeal for your intervention in fast-tracking the proposed debt waiver," she stated, appealing to President William Ruto to help fast-track the debt waiver.

The event was attended by President William Ruto, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, national and county leaders, cooperative officials, farmers, and stakeholders from across the coffee value chain, reaffirming Kenya’s continued focus on agricultural reform and rural livelihoods through the cooperative movement.

The governor concluded by urging continued partnership between the county and national government to sustain momentum in the coffee sector revival programme.

Kirinyaga coffee farmers have continued to benefit from improved prices, strengthened cooperatives, and expanded processing capacity across factories. County officials say the sector remains key to the growth agenda.