Kenya to host 6th Information Security Management Systems conference in Naivasha

Kenya to host the 6th Information Security Management Systems conference in Naivasha from June 29 to July 3, bringing together cybersecurity experts, government officials, and industry leaders.

Organised by KEBS and NC4, the summit will address rising cyber threats, including ransomware and phishing attacks, and promote stronger digital resilience, international standards, and collaboration across public and private sectors.

According to organisers, the five-day conference will bring together government officials, ICT professionals, cybersecurity experts, regulators, private sector leaders, academia, and technology solution providers to discuss emerging cyber risks and strategies for strengthening national cyber resilience.

The concept note highlights that the rapid adoption of digital technologies across sectors has significantly increased exposure to cyber risks, with institutions facing increasingly sophisticated attacks.

“The rapid adoption of digital technologies across government institutions, businesses, and critical infrastructure has heightened the need for stronger information security measures to protect sensitive data from increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.” It noted.

It further warned that cyberattacks have become more frequent and complex, with organisations exposed to risks such as ransomware, phishing schemes driven by artificial intelligence, business email compromise, and distributed denial-of-service attacks.

The Naivasha conference is scheduled amid cybersecurity threats that have intensified globally and in Kenya as digital systems expand across banking, government, and mobile money platforms.

Recent reports show billions of attack attempts, including phishing, ransomware, and AI-driven scams targeting weak passwords and outdated systems.

In Kenya alone, over 3.3 billion cyber threats were detected in early 2026, reflecting rising exposure from increased internet use.

Common incidents include business email compromise, data breaches, and ransomware, where attackers encrypt or steal data and demand payment.

Phishing remains the most widespread entry point, often enhanced using artificial intelligence to mimic trusted institutions and individuals.

Experts warn that attackers increasingly exploit human error and system vulnerabilities, with sectors like finance and public services heavily targeted.

The trend highlights a growing need for stronger cybersecurity frameworks, including multi-factor authentication, system patching, and real-time threat monitoring to counter evolving digital risks.

Progressively, the conference has been positioned as a key national platform for collaboration and knowledge sharing among stakeholders in the information security ecosystem.

Organisers say it provides “a platform for stakeholders to exchange ideas, share experiences and explore innovative solutions to emerging cybersecurity challenges.”

They also emphasise the importance of globally recognised frameworks such as ISO/IEC 27001 in strengthening institutional governance and managing information security risks.

The concept note notes that information security has become central to organisational resilience, ensuring data protection, public trust and continuity of services.

The event will feature pre-conference workshops, technical training sessions, keynote speeches, panel discussions, live demonstrations and exhibitions by cybersecurity firms.

Participants will also explore innovations in digital defence systems and emerging technologies aimed at improving cyber protection.

Organisers expect participation from national and county governments, state agencies, financial institutions, telecommunications firms, non-governmental organisations and academia.

The goal is to deepen collaboration between policymakers and technology providers while strengthening Kenya’s overall cybersecurity capacity.

The conference is also expected to serve as a platform for cybersecurity firms to showcase innovations, build partnerships and engage regulators and industry leaders on emerging challenges.

Expected outcomes include stronger adoption of security solutions, enhanced cooperation between stakeholders and improved cybersecurity practices across sectors.

The summit comes at a time when Kenya’s digital economy continues to expand rapidly, increasing both opportunities and vulnerabilities in cyberspace.

Authorities say strengthening cyber resilience is now a national priority as institutions increasingly rely on data-driven systems.