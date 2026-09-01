MP Amisi questions Sh1.89bn State cybersecurity programme
Amisi said his concerns were not about the need to strengthen cybersecurity but about the cost of implementing the government's Whole-of-Government Domain and Email Security initiative
Amisi said his concerns were not about the need to strengthen cybersecurity but about the cost of implementing the government's Whole-of-Government Domain and Email Security initiative
In its African Cyberthreat Assessment Report 2026, the international policing agency says Africa's rapid digital transformation, marked by more than 1.1 billion mobile subscribers in 2025, is creating new opportunities for innovation while exposing governments, businesses and individuals to a growing wave of cyber threats.
The CS maintained that preliminary findings had not revealed any unauthorised access to confidential government information despite the attack.
Users accessing president.go.ke were met with altered pages instead of the official State House information, with the attackers leaving behind demeaning messages directed at the President.
In a statement issued on Monday, the Ministry of Interior and National Administration said the approval marked a significant step toward creating a coordinated national system for cybersecurity as Kenya's digital economy continues to expand.
The five-day conference will bring together government officials, ICT professionals, cybersecurity experts, regulators, private sector leaders, academia, and technology solution providers to discuss emerging cyber risks and strategies for strengthening national cyber resilience
In documents submitted to the National Assembly Delegated Committee, Murkomen said the frequency and sophistication of cyber and ICT-related attacks continue to increase as more sectors shift operations online.
The operation, which ran from October 27 to November 27, targeted three of the most prevalent cybercrime threats on the continent: business email compromise (BEC), digital extortion and ransomware.