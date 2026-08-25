Business
Mobile money used in half of 102 fraud cases reviewed by Government
The Interior Ministry said 51 out of 102 computer fraud cases examined between February and July 2026 involved mobile money as the payment method.
The Interior Ministry said 51 out of 102 computer fraud cases examined between February and July 2026 involved mobile money as the payment method.
According to the findings, mobile money fraud was the largest single fraud category, accounting for 19 cases, or 18.6% of the total reviewed. Investment and forex schemes followed with 16 cases, while cryptocurrency scams accounted for 12 cases.
The five-day conference will bring together government officials, ICT professionals, cybersecurity experts, regulators, private sector leaders, academia, and technology solution providers to discuss emerging cyber risks and strategies for strengthening national cyber resilience