Kenya expands digital services as State pushes decentralised passport system

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen says Kenya is expanding passport services to more counties, including Kilifi, as part of efforts to decentralise government services.

He says citizens can now download birth certificates online, while e-Citizen platforms are being strengthened to improve efficiency. The reforms aim to enhance access, reduce delays, and modernise public service delivery nationwide.

The CS noted that continuous engagement with departments that provide direct services to citizens remains essential in strengthening policy oversight and ensuring efficient service delivery, highlighting his consultative meeting with the leadership of the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services, led by Principal Secretary, Dr. Belio Kipsang at Nyayo House, Nairobi, on Monday.

According to him, the meeting reviewed progress on key deliverables agreed upon in earlier engagements, with a focus on improving efficiency in public service systems and expanding access to essential documents for citizens across the country.

The Interior Ministry highlighted progress in passport services, with Murkomen noting that “the Department has recorded notable achievements in enhancing service delivery. Among the key milestones is the continued decentralisation of passport issuance services, with plans underway to expand physical passport application and collection centres to Kilifi County, in addition to the counties already served.”

He added that reforms driven by citizen feedback are also improving access to civil registration documents. He stated that “in response to issues raised during the Jukwaa la Usalama engagements, Kenyans can now download and print birth certificates online, a significant step towards improving accessibility and reducing the time required to obtain essential documents.”

The government is also strengthening its digital service delivery platforms under the e-Citizen system, which centralises access to a wide range of government services.

Murkomen further added that efforts are underway to improve support for Kenyans living abroad through enhanced consular services. According to him, “the Department is also undertaking measures to equip and strengthen consular services to better serve Kenyans living and working abroad.”

The Interior Ministry says the reforms are part of a broader agenda to modernise service delivery and reduce delays in accessing government documentation. The decentralisation of passport services is expected to ease congestion at Nyayo House and reduce turnaround times for applicants.

The introduction of online birth certificate downloads and printing is also expected to significantly reduce bureaucratic delays that have historically affected civil registration services.

Officials say this shift aligns with wider government efforts to digitise public services and improve transparency.

The Interior CS reaffirmed the government’s commitment to continued reforms as the new financial year begins.

“We remain committed to supporting reforms and innovations that enhance service delivery, improve citizen experience, and ensure government services are accessible, efficient, and responsive to the needs of all Kenyans.”

The meeting brought together senior immigration officials and directorate heads, who assessed implementation progress and identified areas requiring further improvement to ensure faster, more reliable service delivery nationwide.

The government noted that the ongoing reforms reflect a broader push to integrate technology into governance while expanding physical service points to ensure inclusivity across counties.