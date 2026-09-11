Senator seeks probe into KICC’s revenue collection system
The senator is particularly seeking answers on revenue from the centre’s parking facilities, Tower Viewing services, events and other commercial activities.
The senator is particularly seeking answers on revenue from the centre’s parking facilities, Tower Viewing services, events and other commercial activities.
The permit is open to nationals of Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Somalia. The government does not charge a processing or issuance fee for the permit.
Mwangi argues that continued dependence on a private vendor creates a potential single point of failure and limits the government's ability to independently configure and modify critical parts of the system
Under the proposed framework, Treasury would be responsible for hosting, administering and maintaining the system, as well as its core infrastructure and security.
The case involved two projects in Somalia — the Somali Core Economic Institutions and Opportunities Project - Phase 1, known as the Score Project, and the Somalia Capacity Advancement, Livelihoods and Entrepreneurship through Digital Uplift Project.
The certificates, which cost Sh1,500 and are obtained through the eCitizen payment system, can be used immediately for university admissions, college and TVET applications, scholarships, job applications, internships and other official purposes.
The new e-Certificate verification service is expected to make the verification process quicker while improving confidence in Kenya's examination certificates.
HELB further stated that applicants who previously benefited from its loan programme must show that they are actively repaying their loans or have fully settled them before they can be considered for the scholarship.
The backlog comes after the government waived application fees in May 2025, leading to a surge in new registrations. Huduma Kenya says the waiver attracted about 1.7 million applications for national identity cards across the country.
In a public notice issued on Thursday, users were informed that the planned maintenance is aimed at improving service delivery on the government's flagship digital platform, which hosts thousands of public services.
According to Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu, auditors established that 506 facilities were operating without valid licences inside protected forests. They include 303 schools, 102 churches, 34 dispensaries and health centres, 24 government agencies and 39 telecommunication masts.
In a statement issued on Monday, KFCB said the initiative is part of ongoing efforts to modernise service delivery and support the growth of Kenya's creative economy by making regulatory processes more efficient and accessible.
According to the Council, the registration exercise is intended to strengthen pre-hospital healthcare services, improve emergency response standards and support the rollout of services funded through the Social Health Authority’s Emergency, Critical Care and Chronic Illness Fund.
Muluka cautioned that the proposed vehicle inspection regime could open the door to abuse and corruption, arguing that motorists would have little control over the outcome of the process.
In a statement issued on Sunday, Matiang'i questioned the justification behind the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) directive requiring annual inspections for private vehicles older than four years, arguing that the measure risks placing an additional burden on households and businesses.
NTSA said the inspections will be conducted in line with its mandate under the NTSA Act and Section 55 of the Traffic Act, which empowers the authority to inspect and certify motor vehicles.
Murkomen says citizens can now download birth certificates online, while e-Citizen platforms are being strengthened to improve efficiency. The reforms aim to enhance access, reduce delays, and modernise public service delivery nationwide
In documents submitted to the National Assembly Delegated Committee, Murkomen said the frequency and sophistication of cyber and ICT-related attacks continue to increase as more sectors shift operations online.
More than a month after the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee promised to follow up an eCitizen special audit, hearings have not resumed. The audit flagged about Sh6.24bn routed through an Equity Bank account, with documents missing.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Thursday, Mang’eni said the sector, despite being the backbone of the economy and a key driver of job creation, is struggling to transition enterprises into medium and large-scale businesses.
The Attorney General’s Office clarified that both the public and authorized marriage officers will now handle all applications and downloads through the government’s official eCitizen platform at www.ecitizen.go.ke.
The Treasury had sought to suspend the High Court judgment issued on April 1, 2025, in Constitutional Petition No. E059 of 2024, arguing that it raised significant legal issues while the government prepared to appeal. The application relied on rule 5(2)(b) of the Court of Appeal Rules, which allows a temporary pause if certain conditions are met.
The system officially went live at 6:00 pm on Saturday, November 1, 2025. To support users through the change, detailed guidance has been posted on both the KWS website and the eCitizen portal.Under KWSPay, visitors have access to several payment methods, including M-Pesa, bank transfers, bank cards and an eWallet. The platform will apply a monthly US dollar exchange rate issued by the Central Bank of Kenya, ensuring that charges reflect current currency movements.
The funds are expected to ease financial pressure on beneficiary households, many of which struggle to meet basic needs.
In the new system, sellers initiate the process by logging into their eCitizen accounts, selecting the vehicle, uploading the logbook and entering the buyer’s details.
Launched in 2013 as a pilot project between the National Treasury and the World Bank, eCitizen initially provided only 10 services.
Sifuna further connected the scandal to wider governance failures, especially the controversial eCitizen system, which he said had become another platform for siphoning billions.
Gikenyi has spoken out against how the platform was introduced, saying the rollout ignored constitutional requirements
A special audit flagged Sh492.1 million and USD414,299.60 paid to Electronic Citizen Services, which was not named in the initial contract.
The report also uncovered the illegal diversion of funds from the 222222 Paybill, which is designated for all payments made to government services.