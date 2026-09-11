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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

eCitizen

Court of Appeal blocks Government’s eCitizen fee plan
News

Court of Appeal blocks Government’s eCitizen fee plan

The Treasury had sought to suspend the High Court judgment issued on April 1, 2025, in Constitutional Petition No. E059 of 2024, arguing that it raised significant legal issues while the government prepared to appeal. The application relied on rule 5(2)(b) of the Court of Appeal Rules, which allows a temporary pause if certain conditions are met.

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Digital upgrade as KWS replaces eCitizen with KWSPay
News

Digital upgrade as KWS replaces eCitizen with KWSPay

The system officially went live at 6:00 pm on Saturday, November 1, 2025. To support users through the change, detailed guidance has been posted on both the KWS website and the eCitizen portal.Under KWSPay, visitors have access to several payment methods, including M-Pesa, bank transfers, bank cards and an eWallet. The platform will apply a monthly US dollar exchange rate issued by the Central Bank of Kenya, ensuring that charges reflect current currency movements.

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