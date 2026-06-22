Keir Starmer resigns as UK Prime Minister; leadership contest set for July

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced that he will step down as leader of the Labour Party after acknowledging that he no longer had the confidence of his parliamentary party ahead of the next general election.

In a statement issued on Monday, Starmer defended his leadership record and said his focus had always been on changing Britain rather than holding power for its own sake.

"I have heard the answer by my parliamentary party to that question, and I accept that answer with good grace," he said.

Starmer said his decision followed growing questions within the party over whether he remained the best person to lead Labour into the next election, despite overseeing what he described as significant reforms and achievements since coming to power.

"The question my party is asking is whether I am best placed to lead us into the next general election," he said.

The prime minister used the speech to reflect on the condition of Labour before he took over leadership, saying he inherited a party facing political and organisational challenges.

"I was told time and time again that my party was finished, that we were consigned to history," he said.

He argued that Labour had transformed itself under his leadership by restoring trust in key areas including the economy, national security and defence.

"We changed our party, ripping out the poison of antisemitism, restoring trust for the economy, defence and national security," Starmer said.

He also pointed to what he described as major achievements in government over the past two years, including economic growth, wage increases and public sector reforms.

Starmer said Britain now had "an economy that is stronger", with "wages rising faster than inflation in every single month since we came to power".

He also cited infrastructure investment, reduced NHS waiting lists and increased defence spending.

"The biggest uplift in defence spending since the Cold War," he said.

The outgoing Labour leader also highlighted measures affecting workers and families, saying government policies had strengthened rights and lifted many children out of poverty.

Starmer said he had informed King Charles of his decision and confirmed that a Labour leadership contest would begin in July, with a successor expected before Parliament returns in September.

"I will remain in post as Prime Minister until the contest is complete," he said.

He pledged his "full and unequivocal support" to whoever succeeds him, saying they would inherit "a Britain that is far stronger and fairer than the one I inherited two years ago".

Concluding his speech, Starmer turned to his personal life, thanking colleagues, staff and his family for their support.

"When I leave the biggest job in the country, I shall spend more time on the most important job - being the best husband I can and the best dad I can to my beautiful children," he said.