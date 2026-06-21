No monkey business! Kindiki warns against violence during June 25 demos

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has said the government will not entertain any attempts to exploit the planned opposition protests to loot and destroy property, saying stern action will be taken against those who break the law.

The DP said there will be no room for lawbreakers to perpetrate crimes in the name of demonstrations, saying the Constitution protects everyone, including those not participating.

“On Thursday, there will be no room for monkey business anywhere in the Republic of Kenya. No one will threaten us from protecting Kenyans who are busy in their businesses, travelling or going about their trade away from the demonstrations,” DP said.

The Second in Command spoke on Sunday when he attended an interdenominational church service and presided over a fundraiser for 19 churches at Kapsang in Soy Constituency, Uasin Gishu County.

“Demonstrations are permitted by the Constitution. But there will be no space for anyone to infringe on the rights of others, to loot and attack other Kenyans. Everyone will be protected, those participating in the demonstrations and everyone else not participating,” he reiterated.

The Deputy President accused the planners of hanging on to lies and falsehoods which had already been debunked during parliamentary debates and other discourses on the Finance Bill, 2026.

He affirmed that the Bill, as adopted by Parliament, does not raise any taxes and the government has no intention of burdening Kenyans with more taxes.

“Those who were spreading falsehoods and lies have been exposed in broad daylight. There is no clause raising taxes. Now they have nothing to hang on to for their lies; they are saying they will still demonstrate,” he stated.

The DP praised President Ruto for being focused and delivering on his promises, pointing out the country’s economic stability, improved agricultural productivity, massive infrastructural development, universal health coverage and ongoing housing projects.

“The President is working hard, and he will continue serving the people of Kenya because he was elected to do so,” he noted.

Owing to his impressive development record despite only being in office for under four years and with the full backing of the Constitution, the DP said the Head of State should serve for a full term of 10 years.

“The Constitution envisages a ten-year period for a President to implement the policies and projects in their manifesto. The Constitution doesn’t say the President should serve for only one term. It is designed for a President to serve for two terms,” he declared.

Further, the DP said the framers of the Supreme Law understood the need for a maximum of 10 years for the President, as the period provides adequate time to start the policies and implement them.

“The first term is to commence the projects and programmes as per the manifesto, and the second term is for completing those projects. Anyone speaking about one term should know that it is against the Constitution,” he reiterated.

The DP urged residents from Uasin Gishu, the President’s home county, to throw their weight behind the Head of State, who he revealed is keen to ensure every part of the country is developed.

“I am grateful for the 100 per cent support for the President. I beseech you to continue supporting the President and his government,” he said.

The County is a beneficiary of the government's extensive development agenda targeting the whole country.

A new 4000-bed capacity referral hospital is set for construction in the area. The County is also a big recipient of subsidised fertiliser owing to it being among the country’s food baskets.

The devolved unit has also benefited from the affordable housing programme as 10, 000 housing units are ongoing. Hundreds of kilometres of roads are also under construction in the county.