Kenya to launch first National Ambulance Dispatch Centre by end of July

President William Ruto has announced that Kenya will launch its first national ambulance dispatch centre by the end of July to strengthen emergency response services, saying the initiative will improve coordination and save lives across the country.

Ruto, who also serves as patron of St John Ambulance Kenya, made the announcement during the 95th St John Ambulance Annual Parade and Inspection at State House, Nairobi on Sunday.

The President said the centre would become a major milestone in Kenya's healthcare and emergency response system and position the country among a small number of African nations with a nationally coordinated ambulance dispatch network.

"I am also pleased to announce that Kenya will launch its first national ambulance dispatch center, becoming only the second African country to establish a nationally coordinated ambulance dispatch system," he said.

According to Ruto, the facility is expected to be operational by the end of July and will be integrated into the country's digital health system to improve efficiency and response times.

"The center, which is scheduled to be launched at the end of July, will be integrated into our digital health infrastructure and powered by the Digital Health Agency, enabling faster coordination, real-time deployment and more efficient emergency response across the country," he said.

The President added that once fully operational, the centre is expected to coordinate around 100,000 emergency evacuations every year.

"Most importantly, every Kenyan who requires emergency evacuation through this system will receive them free of charge," he added.

Ruto linked the initiative to broader reforms under universal health coverage, saying the government had identified delays in emergency treatment and inadequate emergency systems as major causes of preventable deaths.

"We also made the determination that in the past we have lost many lives because there isn't a proper emergency service," he said.

He also noted that many accident victims had previously encountered delays after arriving at hospitals because of financial barriers and payment concerns.

As part of wider efforts to strengthen emergency services, the President reiterated government support for St John Ambulance Kenya, describing it as a strategic national partner in emergency response and public health support.

He said improving emergency medical systems remained essential to ensuring that life-saving services are available to every Kenyan regardless of location or financial status.