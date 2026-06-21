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Owiti ousted as swimming boss at AGM; Wamunyu now care taker

Sports · Shadrack Andenga ·
Owiti ousted as swimming boss at AGM; Wamunyu now care taker
Ousted Kenya Aquatics president Maureen Owiti pictured during a past swimming event
In Summary

During the AGM, which attracted more than 100 delegates representing clubs and counties from across the country in Nairobi, delegates unanimously backed the motion to oust Owiti’s office, citing concerns over accountability and transparency following the federation’s failure to hold an AGM for the past three years.

Kenya Aquatics (KA) delegates on Saturday passed a motion of no confidence against former president Dr. Maureen Owiti, treasurer Liz Matimu, and assistant treasurer Doris Njue during the federation’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the Kasarani Stadium Conference Hall.

During the AGM, which attracted more than 100 delegates representing clubs and counties from across the country in Nairobi, delegates unanimously backed the motion to oust Owiti’s office, citing concerns over accountability and transparency following the federation’s failure to hold an AGM for the past three years.

“To ensure continuity in leadership, the delegates proposed Nairobi Aquatics chairperson Teddy Wamunyu as Kenya Aquatics president, Thomas Muli as treasurer, and Lilian Ndegwa as assistant treasurer,” read a statement from Kenya Aquatics, adding that no elections were conducted during Saturday’s meeting due to an existing court injunction barring the federation from holding elections.

In his acceptance speech, Wamunyu pledged to champion accountability, transparency, and servant leadership.

“My immediate priority is to unite all stakeholders, restore order in our financial systems, and pursue the necessary legal processes to strengthen the federation,” said Wamunyu, further announcing plans to establish independent committees covering finance, governance and ethics, coaches’ affairs, athletes’ representation, selection processes, and legal matters.

The resolutions passed during the AGM were formally recorded and communicated to World Aquatics, Africa Aquatics, the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K), the Ministry of Sports, the Sports Registrar, and other relevant institutions.

The stakeholders also proposed a Special General Meeting on August 15, 2026, where an auditor will be selected before a substantive AGM is convened.

Counties represented at the AGM included Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Murang’a, Nairobi, Embu, Meru, Kirinyaga, Laikipia, Machakos, Kiambu, Kajiado, Nakuru, Uasin Gishu, Kisumu, and Tharaka Nithi.

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Kenya Aquatics Maureen Owiti Kasarani Stadium Conference Hall

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