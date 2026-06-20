Ida Odinga urges youth to reject violence and embrace positive aspirations

Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Ida Odinga has called on young people to reject violence and harmful behaviour, urging them instead to focus on self-improvement and meaningful participation in society.

Speaking during the funeral of their cousin, Prof. Jacob Midiwo, Ida expressed concern over the growing tendency of some youth being associated with criminal or disruptive activities, saying such labels were damaging and unjust.

“Young people, I am talking to you with a lot of pain. Please aim higher, aim higher so that you become somebody in the society,” she said.

She cautioned against the exploitation of young people for violent or unlawful activities, urging them to resist involvement in actions that harm others or undermine community safety.

“Don't allow yourselves to be used to do useless things such as beating people, harassing people, and so forth. Please don't do such kind of things,” she said.

Ida Odinga further addressed the negative stereotypes attached to youth involved in criminal activity, noting that such labels carry long-term consequences and affect both individuals and families.

“I heard young people being called goons, please it is not a good name and nobody wants her child to be a goon,” she said.

She added that such characterisations are painful for families and distort the potential of young people who could otherwise contribute positively to society.

In her remarks, she also reflected on her own experiences with public perception, noting that even she has been subjected to labels, which she said should serve as a reminder of the importance of treating others with dignity.

“Me particularly I am being called ‘Min Piny’ and when I am called ‘Min Piny’ even those goons are my children,” she said.

Ida Odinga urged the youth to abandon negative behaviours and focus on becoming responsible citizens who can contribute to national development and social cohesion.

“I want to urge young people leave those bad habits and become good people,” she said.

The funeral brought together family members, friends, leaders, and members of the community to honour the life of Prof. Jacob Midiwo, a respected academic and public figure whose contribution was widely acknowledged by mourners.

Her message formed part of broader calls from leaders emphasizing youth empowerment, discipline, and the need to steer young people away from violence and criminal networks, particularly at a time when concerns about youth involvement in unrest and insecurity remain a national issue.