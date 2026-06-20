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Nyanza leaders are prioritising development over politics – Junet

News · Bradley Bosire ·
Nyanza leaders are prioritising development over politics – Junet
National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed speaking during a fundraiser and worship service at Sombro SDA Church in Homa Bay County on June 20, 2026. PHOTO/HANDOUT
In Summary

Speaking during a fundraiser and worship service at Sombro SDA Church in Homa Bay County, Junet said the region's leaders had deliberately chosen collaboration over political divisions to advance the interests of residents.

National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed has reaffirmed Nyanza leaders' support for President William Ruto and the broad-based government, saying unity among regional leaders is key to accelerating development projects across the country.

Speaking during a fundraiser and worship service at Sombro SDA Church in Homa Bay County, Junet said the region's leaders had deliberately chosen collaboration over political divisions to advance the interests of residents.

The Minority Leader, who joined other leaders in supporting the church’s development programmes, said the recently approved 2026/27 financial year budget would drive transformative infrastructure projects both in Nyanza and across the country.

“The ODM Party has midwifed a radically transformative FY 2026/27 budget to anchor the massive infrastructure development in our region and the whole of Kenya,” Junet said.

His remarks come amid growing cooperation between the opposition party and President Ruto's administration under the broad-based government arrangement, which has brought together leaders from different political formations around a shared development agenda.

Junet said the partnership was yielding tangible benefits and would help unlock long-awaited projects in the region.

“As we pursue the future, the leadership of our region have chosen unity of the people over divisions, collective action over personal glory and the development agenda of our people above any other interests,” he said.

He further declared that Nyanza leaders were firmly united behind President Ruto's administration.

“The leaders of the Nyanza region are united fully behind the broad-based government led very ably by the President of the Republic of Kenya, H.E. Dr. William Samoei Ruto,” Junet added.

The event at Sombro SDA Church centred on raising funds to support the church's development programmes and brought together political leaders, congregants and members of the local community.

Junet's comments are likely to reinforce the growing political alignment between sections of the opposition and the Kenya Kwanza administration, a relationship that has continued to reshape the country's political landscape since the formation of the broad-based government.

The ODM Party has increasingly defended its cooperation with the government, arguing that the arrangement is intended to prioritise national unity, development and service delivery rather than partisan interests.

Leaders allied to the initiative have maintained that collective action and political stability are necessary to accelerate infrastructure development and address the needs of communities across the country.

Tags

President William Ruto National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed Homa Bay County broad-based government Nyanza leaders Sombro SDA Church

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