Five arrested as police seize cannabis in coordinated raids across three regions

A coordinated police crackdown across Mombasa, Kitengela and Busia has led to the arrest of five suspects linked to narcotics trafficking, following separate raids that uncovered large consignments of cannabis sativa valued at millions of shillings.

The operations, carried out by detectives acting on intelligence, also resulted in the seizure of vehicles and exhibits as investigations into drug supply networks continue.

The arrests were confirmed by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, which said the operations targeted networks moving narcotics across different parts of the country.

“The net is tightening around narcotics traffickers, with five suspects now cooling their heels in police cells after authorities intercepted consignments of cannabis sativa in separate operations in Mombasa, Kitengela and Busia,” the DCI said in a statement shared via X on Saturday, June 20, 2026.

Mombasa operation

In Mombasa, officers from the Anti-Narcotics Unit acted on intelligence and intercepted a lorry suspected of transporting drugs. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of nine sacks of cannabis sativa weighing about 450 kilograms.

Police estimated the street value of the seized drugs at about Sh12.15 million.

Two suspects, including the driver and an alleged accomplice, were arrested at the scene. The lorry was also impounded as part of ongoing investigations.

Kitengela raid

In Kitengela, detectives raided Honey Pot Bar after intelligence reports linked the premises to drug-related activity.

During the search, officers recovered two bales of cannabis sativa, 16 rolls of bhang, and a clear zip-lock bag containing additional quantities of the drug.

The person of interest, Catherine Nzuki, was arrested during the operation and taken into custody for processing.

Investigators are now working to establish the source of the drugs and whether the premises were being used as a distribution point.

Busia interception

In Busia County, police officers carried out surveillance and an ambush at Butula Mission area after receiving information about suspected drug trafficking activities.

The officers monitored the area before stopping a vehicle believed to be involved in transporting narcotics.

A search of the vehicle uncovered two tightly packed sacks of cannabis sativa. The occupants were arrested and taken to Busia Police Station together with the recovered exhibits.

Authorities said the exact weight of the drugs recovered in Busia has not yet been confirmed, but investigations are ongoing.

All five suspects remain in custody as detectives complete investigations ahead of court action. The seized narcotics and vehicles have been retained as exhibits for use in prosecution.

“The crackdown continues as law enforcement agencies turn up the heat on drug traffickers, determined to curb the menace of narcotics trafficking in our communities,” the DCI said.

Police have stepped up intelligence-led operations across the country targeting drug supply chains, with officials urging the public to continue sharing information on suspected narcotics activities.