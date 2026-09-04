Rift Valley
Four children rescued in Kajiado as suspected trafficker arrested
The circumstances in which the minors were found have also raised concerns that they could have experienced other forms of abuse
The circumstances in which the minors were found have also raised concerns that they could have experienced other forms of abuse
The NPS said the operation was part of efforts to disrupt criminal networks involved in the handling and sale of property believed to have been obtained through criminal activities
The arrests were confirmed by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, which said the operations targeted networks moving narcotics across different parts of the country.