EPL fixtures out: Arsenal travel to Coventry as new managers face acid test

Sports · Shadrack Andenga ·
EPL fixtures out: Arsenal travel to Coventry as new managers face acid test
Arsenal's Martín Zubimendi celebrates with team mates PHOTO/Arsenal FC
In Summary

Newly promoted Coventry City (the Sky Blues) will travel to defending champions Arsenal in the opening match of the 2026–27 Premier League season on Friday, August 21.

The English Football Association released the 2026/2027 English Premier League (EPL) fixtures on Friday, with new managers set to be tested early against tough opposition as newly promoted sides get a chance to prove their worth against top clubs.

Newly promoted Coventry City (the Sky Blues) will travel to defending champions Arsenal in the opening match of the 2026–27 Premier League season on Friday, August 21.

The curtain-raiser will see Coventry play their first top-flight match in 25 years against the Gunners, who were led to their first Premier League title since 2004 by Mikel Arteta.

Hull City, who earned promotion via the play-offs, will host and test Michael Carrick’s Manchester United on Saturday, August 22, 2026. All eyes will be on the former Red Devils captain, who has been handed a contract until June 2028, with an option of extension depending on performance.

Fellow promoted side Ipswich will be at home to Sunderland on the same day, a tough side that impressed in its debut EPL season last year.

Manchester City begin life without Pep Guardiola at home against Bournemouth on Sunday, August 23, with the visitors also starting the campaign under a new manager, Marco Rose.

Liverpool’s first match under Andoni Iraola, who replaced the sacked Arne Slot after leaving Bournemouth, is away at Newcastle on the same day. It is another high-profile fixture that will see all eyes on Iraola, with Liverpool fans hoping he can replicate his impressive run with Bournemouth last season.

Chelsea begin life under Xabi Alonso away at Fulham on Monday, August 24, with the Cottagers also yet to appoint a new manager following Marco Silva’s departure.

Tags

EPL Arsenal Michael Carrick

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