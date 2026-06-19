Two arrested in Eldoret over Sh4.62 million cannabis consignment

News · Samuel Otieno ·
Two arrested in Eldoret over Sh4.62 million cannabis consignment
The suspects in custody. PHOTO/DCI
In Summary

In a statement, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said officers received a tip-off that a suspicious motor vehicle, registration number KDX 264K, was being used to transport the illicit cargo. Detectives then laid an ambush along the busy Eldoret–Nakuru Highway.

Officers from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, have foiled what is described as a major drug trafficking attempt, intercepting a vehicle ferrying a large consignment of cannabis valued at approximately Sh4.62 million.

In a statement on June 18, 2026, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said officers received a tip-off that a suspicious motor vehicle, registration number KDX 264K, was being used to transport the illicit cargo. Detectives then laid an ambush along the busy Eldoret–Nakuru Highway.

“Moments later, the target vehicle came into view. Officers signalled the driver to stop, but instead of complying, he floored the accelerator and attempted a daring escape, triggering a high-speed pursuit towards Subukia area,” DCI said.

In a swift and tactical response, detectives successfully immobilised the vehicle by deflating its front tyre, forcing it to a stop and bringing the dramatic chase to an abrupt end.

Two suspects, David Wafula and Loise Akoth, were immediately arrested at the scene.

A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered seven bulky sacks of cannabis sativa, weighing a total of 154 kilograms, carefully concealed for transport.

The suspects are currently in custody, undergoing processing pending arraignment. Meanwhile, the recovered narcotics are being held as exhibits.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations remains steadfast in its commitment to dismantling drug syndicates and safeguarding communities from the dangers of narcotics abuse.

Tags

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Eldoret–Nakuru Highway Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU)

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