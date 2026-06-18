Koskei calls for stronger coordination to cut duplication in public service

Chief of Staff Felix Koskei has urged stronger cooperation between government institutions to boost productivity and improve service delivery, warning that conflicts and overlapping mandates are slowing down public programmes and weakening results for citizens.

Speaking on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at the Kenya School of Government in Nairobi during the opening of the Inaugural Productivity and Performance Conference 2026, Koskei called for better coordination across state agencies and counties to avoid duplication of roles and operational friction.

The meeting brought together senior government officials, representatives from county governments, private sector players, academia, and development partners to discuss ways of improving efficiency in public service delivery.

Koskei stressed that government institutions must work together and resolve areas of overlap through dialogue rather than competition, noting that disputes between agencies often delay implementation of key programmes.

“We should not be having a scenario where government institutions are fighting each other, which derails service delivery. Where there are overlaps or misunderstandings, we should engage and amicably resolve the issues.”

He added that cooperation among institutions is key to improving performance, strengthening accountability, and ensuring government programmes achieve their intended goals for citizens.

Koskei, who also serves as Head of Public Service, pointed out that fragmented approaches within government often slow down execution of projects and reduce the impact of public spending, especially in sectors where multiple agencies share responsibilities.

He further called for a balance between improving productivity and maintaining fiscal discipline, noting that rising demand for services requires careful use of available resources.

He also emphasized the need for efficient use of public resources to ensure value for money in all government programmes and projects across the country.

The conference also featured sessions led by the Public Service Commission (PSC), which engaged stakeholders on human capital development, workplace culture, and change management as key drivers of improved performance in the public sector.

PSC Chairperson Francis Meja said investing in people remains central to improving productivity and strengthening institutional performance across government.

“Human capital remains the most valuable asset in any organization. To realize higher levels of productivity and improved service delivery, we must continuously invest in developing competencies, nurturing a positive workplace culture, and equipping public officers with the skills required to respond to emerging challenges and citizen expectations,” Meja stressed.

He added that meaningful transformation in the public service requires both technical skills and a shift in organisational culture to support innovation, accountability, and results-based performance.

According to the PSC, building a strong workplace culture and improving how change is managed are key to helping institutions adapt to new demands and deliver services more efficiently.

The conference is expected to generate practical proposals aimed at improving coordination among institutions, strengthening efficiency, and promoting a culture of high performance across the public sector.

It forms part of ongoing reforms to modernise the public service and align government operations with national development goals through better coordination, improved resource management, and stronger performance systems.