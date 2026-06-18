G7 unveils Sh67 billion Ebola preparedness plan, Kenya among beneficiary countries

Kenya is among African countries set to tap into a Sh67 billion (US$518 million) global support package aimed at strengthening Ebola preparedness, as international leaders move to contain fresh outbreaks spreading across parts of East Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The funding was announced during the ongoing G7 Summit in France, where President William Ruto is among heads of state attending discussions on global security and health threats.

The package forms part of a wider emergency response effort triggered by renewed Ebola infections reported in the region.

Officials said the resources will help boost preparedness systems in selected African countries, with Kenya included among those expected to improve disease surveillance, early warning systems, and rapid response capacity.

G7 leaders expressed concern over the resurgence of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda, warning that the outbreak could escalate into a wider regional health crisis if not contained in time.

In a joint statement, they highlighted the difficult conditions facing containment teams on the ground. “The current outbreak is centred in an isolated, conflict-affected area in DRC which makes containment, medical treatment and response logistics challenging. Existing vaccines, diagnostics, and therapies are not fully effective on the rare viral strain at issue,” the statement says. “Partner countries of the G7, Egypt, India, Kenya and the Republic of Korea, also support this call,” the statement says.

Health experts noted that the outbreak involves the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, which has limited protection from existing vaccines and treatment options, making response efforts more complex in affected areas.

Leaders stressed the need for stronger surveillance, faster contact tracing, improved laboratory systems, and closer cooperation between neighbouring countries to stop further spread. They also emphasized containing infections within limited zones to allow targeted medical intervention.

The statement further warned that delays in response could increase the risk of cross-border transmission in East Africa, where movement between countries remains high.

The situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda continues to evolve, with health agencies reporting ongoing transmission linked to cross-border movement. The World Health Organization has confirmed the outbreak in eastern DRC and Uganda, prompting expanded preparedness measures across the region.

To support the response, G7 leaders backed the Continental Preparedness and Response Plan, which seeks to mobilise US$518 million (Sh67 billion) to help African countries strengthen outbreak readiness and response systems.

“The Continental Preparedness and Response Plan (CPRP) is mobilising 518 million dollars to support African countries in preparing for, rapidly detecting, and responding to the outbreak. We call on other countries and partners beyond the G7 to dedicate resources to tackling this global threat through the means they deem most appropriate.”

The plan, developed by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention together with WHO, focuses on strengthening coordination, surveillance, laboratory capacity, infection prevention, clinical care, and community engagement across Africa.

G7 leaders also pointed to existing international financial commitments, saying they remain crucial in reinforcing global health security and preventing further spread of the outbreak.