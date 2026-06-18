Faith Odhiambo: Why I joined Linda Mwananchi

Faith Odhiambo, the former president of the Law Society of Kenya, has defended her move into partisan politics, saying her decision to align with the Linda Mwananchi faction of the Orange Democratic Movement is rooted in long-standing beliefs on rights, accountability and governance. Her remarks came as she responded to growing public debate over her shift from legal activism and institutional leadership into active political engagement.

Speaking during at Citizen's JKL show on Wednesday night, June 17, 2026, Odhiambo dismissed claims that her political alignment was driven by personal ambition or convenience, insisting that her principles have remained consistent even as her role changes.

“The decision to join Linda Mwananchi is not opportunism,” Faith Odhiambo stated firmly during the broadcast.

“It’s just following the principles and ethos that I’ve always believed in.”

Odhiambo rose to national prominence during her tenure at the Law Society of Kenya, where she became a leading voice in defending civil liberties and challenging state actions she viewed as excessive.

Her leadership period was marked by strong engagement on constitutional rights, particularly during moments of public protests and heightened political tension.

Her latest move places her within the Linda Mwananchi wing of ODM, a faction that has been gaining influence and positioning itself as a reform-driven bloc within the broader opposition political space. The group has been drawing attention from professionals and civil society actors who view it as a platform pushing for internal political renewal and stronger governance structures.

Odhiambo said her alignment with the faction is consistent with her long-standing advocacy for constitutionalism and public accountability.

“Linda Mwananchi reflects the movement of people asking for accountability and change,” she said.

She further stressed that her participation in the faction is guided by principles of governance rather than political competition, adding that her focus remains on strengthening institutions and protecting public rights.

“We respect human rights and ask for better governance,” Faith Odhiambo added, outlining the core objectives she intends to champion within the movement.

Her entry into active party politics comes at a time when political realignments are taking shape within the opposition, with emerging blocs seeking to redefine leadership structures and influence ahead of future elections.