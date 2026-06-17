FIFA orders Bandari to pay Borji, slapped with transfer ban

Bandari FC have been hit with a FIFA-imposed transfer registration ban after failing to settle financial obligations owed to former head coach Mohamed Borji of Morocco.

Following a dispute ruled by FIFA’s Players’ Status Chamber, the case was partially decided in favour of the coach, ordering Bandari to pay USD 6,483.87 (about Sh837,067) in outstanding remuneration and USD 22,500 (about Sh2.9 million) as compensation for breach of contract, with all other claims dismissed.

The subsequent enforcement letter referencing case FPSD-23074 confirmed that the sanction has now been activated, stating:

“A ban from registering new players internationally and nationally has been implemented,” read part of the letter, which also directed the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to ensure immediate domestic enforcement of the ruling, including a national transfer ban if not already in place.

The letter further clarified the duration of the punishment, adding that the restriction “will remain active until the amount due is paid and for a maximum duration of up to three entire and consecutive registration periods.”

The Moroccan tactician was appointed in October 2025 on a one-year deal to replace Ken Odhiambo. However, he lasted just two months in charge, overseeing six matches, recording one win, two defeats, and three draws before parting ways in what was initially described as a mutual termination.

The matter later escalated to FIFA after Borji claimed the club had not fully honoured his contract. In its decision, FIFA’s Players’ Status Chamber stressed the club’s obligation to comply, stating: “Bandari has not yet complied with its financial obligations towards Mohamed Borji.”

The ruling further warned that failure to pay within the stipulated period would carry serious consequences, including a transfer embargo. The sanction remains conditional under FIFA regulations, meaning it can be lifted once Bandari clears the outstanding debt, including any applicable interest.