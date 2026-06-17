Ability Sport Kenya picks nine youngsters for Mersin Youth Games

Ability Sport Kenya has selected nine para-athletes to make their debut at the second edition of the 2026 World Abilitysport Youth Games scheduled for Mersin, Türkiye, from June 15 to 22.

Speaking to Radio Generation on Wednesday from the Turkish coastal city, Ability Sport Kenya President Agnes Oluoch said Kenya has made tremendous strides through partnerships with institutions such as Lenana School in Dagoretti in its talent identification programme.

“This championship is only for athletes below 23 years of age. We have gone as low as 16 years because most of our stars are in secondary schools, and that is where the talent is,” Oluoch told Radio Generation.

“Lenana School is our partner and has helped the federation greatly, not only in spotting the right talent, but also by providing disability-friendly training facilities for us,” a grateful Oluoch added. She credited Lenana School teacher Bernard Omondi for scouting Isaac Ndirangu, Fanuel Masika and Travis Njoroge.

The event, organised by World Abilitysport and the National Paralympic Committee of Türkiye (NPC Türkiye), will feature three sports, with Para Badminton headlining the competition alongside the newly introduced Para Dance Sport and Para Fencing.

Ability Sport Kenya, which will be competing in Para Fencing internationally for the second time after making its debut at the Para Fencing World Cup last month in Bradenton, Florida, USA, has selected Ezra Onyango, Beryl Ochieng, Isaac Ndirangu Wanjiku, Ashley Autai and Fanuel Masika Muoki to represent the country.

Kenya will have two athletes in Para Dance, a new sport introduced in the country. Dansteve Mwenda and Travis Njoroge Kimani will step onto the global stage to test themselves against seasoned international athletes.

It will not be the first time Kenya is sending para badminton athletes to Mersin. Last November, the country debuted at the World Abilitysport Beach Games and won two gold medals in different categories.

However, this year’s team features different athletes, with only two selected for the championship. Mitchell Chepng’etich will partner Bramwel Koli in the doubles event, while both athletes will also compete in their respective singles categories.