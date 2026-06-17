1,543 public entities onboard e-GP system, Sh9 billion tenders processed – Mbadi

The government’s push to digitise public procurement is gathering pace, with thousands of tenders and contracts now being processed through a single online platform as the Treasury prepares to shut the door on manual procurement next month.

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi told the Senate on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, that the Electronic Government Procurement (e-GP) system has already brought 1,543 public entities onto the platform since its rollout in April 2025.

The Cabinet Secretary said the system has recorded substantial activity within its first year of implementation, reflecting growing adoption across government institutions.

“The e-GP procurement system has onboarded 1,543 public entities since its rollout in April 2025. As of May 2026, the platform had published 9,772 tenders and 2,604 contracts worth over Sh9 billion,” Mbadi stated.

According to Mbadi, the platform is a key component of ongoing efforts to improve management of public resources by making procurement processes more open, efficient and easier to monitor.

He noted that the digital system is also helping reduce paperwork and delays that have traditionally slowed procurement across government agencies.

The update comes as the Treasury moves closer to implementing a major policy change that will require all public entities to conduct procurement exclusively through the e-GP platform.

While presenting the 2026/2027 Budget in Parliament on June 11, 2026, Mbadi announced that procurement outside the system will no longer be allowed once the directive takes effect on July 1, 2026.

Speaking during the budget presentation, he said the reforms are intended to streamline procurement operations and eliminate weaknesses associated with manual systems.

“Mr Speaker, to operationalise the procurement reforms and eliminate manual inefficiencies, the government officially launched the rollout of the end-to-end eGovernment procurement system in July 2025,” Mbadi said.

He further underscored the government’s commitment to fully digital procurement, saying all public entities will be expected to comply with the new framework.

“Beginning July 2026, there will be no exception to procure outside the system.”

Mbadi had previously described the e-GP programme as a major reform aimed at improving accountability, efficiency and value for money in public expenditure.

Following the launch of the system on April 7, 2025, he said the initiative represented more than a technological upgrade, describing it as a policy intervention anchored on constitutional principles and informed by international best practices.

The latest figures presented to the Senate show the platform has already facilitated procurement transactions worth more than Sh9 billion, underscoring the government’s push to centralise and strengthen oversight of public spending through digital systems.