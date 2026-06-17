Kenya sends six youngsters to World Cadets Chess Championships

Sports · Shadrack Andenga ·
Kenya sends six youngsters to World Cadets Chess Championships
Youngsters pictured during the concluded Africa Youth Championships in Uganda
In Summary

The World Cadets Championship provides a valuable platform for Kenya’s young talents to gain international experience and test their skills against some of the world’s strongest junior players, CK said earlier in a statement.

Chess Kenya (CK) has sent six youngsters to the prestigious World Cadets Chess Championships in Batumi, Georgia, a global event that began on June 14 and will run until June 26, 2026.

The World Cadets Championship provides a valuable platform for Kenya’s young talents to gain international experience and test their skills against some of the world’s strongest junior players, CK said earlier in a statement.

“This year’s participation marks a significant shift in policy by Chess Kenya, which has moved away from the previous practice where national champions were expected to represent the country at multiple international events consecutively,” read part of the statement.

“The new approach ensures that players who finish on the podium are rewarded with international exposure and opportunities,” it continued, adding that Rodah Olisah Etole will oversee the team’s participation and welfare throughout the event as the official Head of Delegation.

The six players already in Batumi are Riri Gichangi Mwangi in the Under-8 Open category, Amini Muhani Masiza in the Under-8 Girls category, Darien Kigen Rotich in the Under-10 Open, Mali Mugo in the Under-10 Girls, Nathaniel Manyeki Muchoki in the Under-12 Open, and Riley Matingi Waweru in the Under-12 Girls category.

CK also explained that under the revised sponsorship programme, all players who finish in positions one to three at the national championships are guaranteed full sponsorship for international events.

The national champions (first-place finishers) represented Kenya at the recently concluded African Youth Chess Championship in Entebbe, Uganda. Second-place finishers have been assigned to World Championship events, while third-place finishers represented Kenya at Commonwealth competitions.

Tags

Georgia Chess Kenya World Cadets Chess Championships Batumi

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