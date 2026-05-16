Kenya sends 11 to Sri Lanka Commonwealth Chess Championships

Sports · Shadrack Andenga ·
Kenya sends 11 to Sri Lanka Commonwealth Chess Championships
A youngster pictured during a selection tournament in Nairobi, battling for national team spots PHOTO/Chess Kenya
In Summary

Chess Kenya fully sponsored players who finished in third place during the Kenya National Youth Chess Championship 2026, held in April.

Chess Kenya on Friday sent 11 players and two officials to participate in the Commonwealth Chess Championships 2026, scheduled to take place from May 16-26, 2026, in Kalutara, Sri Lanka, at the Royal Palm Beach Hotel.

Chess Kenya fully sponsored players who finished in third place during the Kenya National Youth Chess Championship 2026, held in April.

"However, three qualified players were unable to travel due to passport-related issues and were instead supported to participate in the African Youth Chess Championship, which does not require passports," read a statement from Chess Kenya on Friday, adding that the top male and female players from the final phase of the Kenya Universities and Colleges Chess Championship 2026 also earned slots in the team.

James Wokabi Mbuthia headlines the team that also includes Neriah Achieng Onyango, Breetalliza Amandah Odiwuor, Yator Mugo Waikwa, Eliana Ella Mokeira Maranga, Jesse Fabian Asin, Jamie Obora Kanango, Angel Gathigia, Mugambi Christian Mwamba, Mercy Ingado, and Ezekiel Orenge Karani.

They will be under the guidance of Robert Waikwa Mugo- Accompanying Person, Dennis Wambugu Wandina, who is an Invited Arbiter, and Saphinah Moraa Kenyando, who heads the delegation.

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Sri Lanka Chess Kenya Commonwealth Chess Championships

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