MPs raise concerns over proposed new traffic rules

Members of the National Assembly Committee on Delegated Legislation have raised concerns over the implementation of proposed new traffic regulations even as the Ministry of Roads and Transport defended the measures as necessary to improve road safety and modernise the transport sector.

The committee, chaired by Samuel Chepkonga, met officials from the Ministry of Roads and Transport led by Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir in Mombasa on Friday to deliberate on several proposed traffic regulations targeting commercial and private vehicles.

Among the regulations reviewed were the Traffic (Commercial Service Vehicle) Rules, 2026, the Traffic (School Transport) Rules, 2026, the Traffic (Motor Vehicle Inspection) Rules, 2026 and the Traffic (Drink Driving) Regulations, 2026.

The proposed rules, developed by the National Transport and Safety Authority in conjunction with the Ministry, are aimed at strengthening vehicle safety standards, enhancing inspection systems and tightening enforcement amid rising concerns over road accidents.

According to NTSA, commercial service vehicles continue to account for a significant number of fatal crashes due to driver fatigue, overloading, poor vehicle maintenance and weak enforcement of existing traffic laws.

Under the proposed regulations, private vehicles older than four years would be subjected to mandatory annual inspections, replacing the current two-year inspection cycle. Authorities say the move is intended to improve compliance and facilitate early detection of mechanical defects that may compromise road safety.

Defending the proposals before the committee, Chirchir said the regulations were necessary to address emerging safety challenges on Kenyan roads.

“These regulations are intended to ensure that only roadworthy vehicles operate on Kenyan roads while strengthening accountability among operators and improving public safety,” said Chirchir.

The Cabinet Secretary also disclosed that establishing a fully operational motor vehicle inspection centre requires an investment exceeding Sh300 million, prompting the government to explore decentralisation of inspection services through licensed private centres.

However, lawmakers questioned whether the government has the capacity to effectively implement the reforms across all 47 counties.

Committee Vice Chairperson Robert Gichimu expressed concern over the country’s preparedness to roll out the inspections without overreliance on private investors.

“Does the government have sufficient capacity to roll out inspections countrywide, or will the Ministry require a grace period to ensure inspection centres are fully operational?” posed Gichimu.

Lawmakers also raised concerns over delays in removing stalled vehicles from major highways, warning that such incidents have increasingly contributed to deadly road accidents.

Chepkonga urged the Ministry to include clear timelines on emergency response and vehicle removal within the regulations.

“You need to address the issue of how long it should take to remove a stalled vehicle from the road. There should be a clearly defined minimum response period,” said Chepkonga.

The proposed regulations come at a time when the government is under pressure to curb rising road carnage, particularly involving public service and commercial vehicles.

Transport sector stakeholders have previously called for stricter enforcement measures, improved vehicle inspections and enhanced driver accountability to reduce fatalities on Kenyan roads.

In response to concerns raised by the committee, Chirchir assured legislators that the Ministry would undertake nationwide public sensitisation campaigns before implementing the new rules.

“We have taken note of all your sentiments and input. We will continue engaging this Committee to ensure the regulations are practical and effective,” he said.

The committee is expected to continue reviewing the proposals before making recommendations on their adoption and implementation.