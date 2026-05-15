Gideon Moi urges urgent action as child disappearance cases rise

Reports of rising child disappearances and abuse cases across Kenya have triggered renewed calls for stronger protection systems, with Kenya African National Union (KANU) Chair Gideon Moi urging authorities to move with speed in setting up a coordinated national response to safeguard children.

In a statement posted on X on May 15, 2026, Moi said the increasing incidents of child neglect, violence, mistreatment, and unexplained deaths were no longer rare occurrences but a pattern emerging in different parts of the country.

He expressed concern that children are increasingly exposed to danger in environments meant to protect them, including homes, schools, and local communities, calling for urgent action to close gaps in response and prevention.

Moi also grounded his concerns on constitutional guarantees under Article 53(1), which provides every child the right to protection from abuse, neglect, violence, inhuman treatment and punishment, and exploitative labour.

“The true measure of any society is defined by its ability to protect and defend its most vulnerable members,” Moi stated.

He said the growing cases point to a wider failure in early detection and response systems, warning that continued silence risks normalising violence against children.

Push for stronger national systems

Moi urged the State Department for Children Services to urgently develop a structured national framework capable of responding quickly to reports of missing children and abuse, including a fast-response alert system.

“The State Department for Children Services establishes a coordinated national response mechanism, including a rapid child emergency alert and response system, to tackle this growing threat against children,” he stated.

He further called for closer cooperation between security agencies, children officers, local leaders, and communities to ensure timely reporting and action when cases arise.

According to him, protecting children cannot be left to one institution alone, noting that gaps between agencies often slow down rescue efforts and investigations.

Moi also appealed to the public to take a more active role in speaking out against abuse cases, warning that ignoring such incidents allows offenders to continue without fear of consequences.

“We must reject the normalization of cruelty against children in all its forms,” he said, adding that stronger accountability measures are needed to deter perpetrators.

Government response and ongoing measures

The statement comes as government institutions continue rolling out interventions aimed at addressing sexual and gender-based violence and child protection challenges.

Gender, Culture and Children Services Cabinet Secretary Hannah Cheptumo has already directed a 90-day Rapid Results Initiative focusing on sexual and gender-based violence, child abductions, and related offences, with special attention to high-risk areas in the Central Region.

The programme brings together multiple agencies, including police services, Children Services officers, and local administrators, in a bid to improve coordination and speed up responses to reported incidents.

Authorities have also strengthened security presence in selected areas considered vulnerable, while specialised courts have been set up to fast-track handling of sexual and gender-based violence cases.

However, human rights organisations continue to raise concern over slow implementation of earlier recommendations meant to strengthen child protection systems and improve coordination between agencies.

The renewed debate on child safety comes as the country prepares to mark International Missing Children’s Day on May 25, with increased focus on preventing disappearances and improving national response systems to protect vulnerable children.