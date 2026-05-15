Ruto defends education reforms, unveils expansion plans at Thika High

President William Ruto has defended ongoing reforms in the education sector, saying the changes under the Competency-Based Curriculum are aimed at widening learning opportunities and strengthening skills development across the country.

Speaking on Friday during Thika High School’s 70th anniversary celebrations, Ruto said the government is focused on expanding infrastructure, improving staffing and increasing funding to support effective learning.

He also announced plans to build new dormitories and additional learning facilities at the institution.

The President said education remains central to national development, describing Thika High School as a clear example of how learning institutions shape the future of the country. He said “education has the power to change lives, shape the future, and transform nations.”

Ruto further stated that “education is the most powerful tool and weapon which you can use to change destinies and nations,” noting that the school’s founding vision continues to influence generations of learners.

He noted that Thika High School, established in 1956, has grown into a leading national institution serving about 1,800 students from different parts of the country. He said its growth reflects long-standing trust from Kenyan families.

He linked the school’s progress to the broader development of Thika town, describing it as a hub for manufacturing, agriculture and innovation, where education has played a supporting role in growth.

Education remains the greatest equaliser, the President stressed linking it to the words of first President of South Africa.

“Nelson Mandela said education is the greatest equalizer,” he noted and stressed that students from all backgrounds had equal opportunity to succeed. He explained that schools like Thika High School, Alliance, and others had shaped Kenya’s leadership, discipline, and intellectual growth.

Going further, Ruto said the government will support expansion of the school through construction of new classrooms, dormitories and related facilities to improve learning environments.

He said learners should have spaces where “they can learn, innovate, grow, and of course where they can recover their full potential,” Ruto stated.

The President backed the Competency-Based Curriculum, saying it allows learners to pursue different pathways based on their talents, unlike the previous system which he said limited student potential.

He added that the government has hired 100,000 teachers in three years and constructed 23,000 classrooms nationwide to address shortages in learning institutions.

Ruto also said education funding has been increased, with a focus on ensuring timely disbursement of resources to schools before the start of each term.

In addition, President Ruto emphasised the role of science, technology and innovation in shaping future economies, saying creativity and problem-solving will be key drivers of growth.

He noted that Kenya is also expanding higher education through the establishment of new chartered universities focused on science and medical research.

Ruto linked education reforms to wider government programmes such as affordable housing, universal health coverage and infrastructure development, saying they form part of a broader national transformation agenda.

He concluded by reaffirming his commitment to national progress, stating that “there is no nation which can develop beyond its capacity to think or to create knowledge,” and called for unity in advancing the country’s development agenda.