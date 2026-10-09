Live BroadCast

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From Kenya to UK, This is #ThePeoplesBreakfast Brought To You By Mung'ala Mbuvi & CT Muga.
From Kenya to UK, This is #ThePeoplesBreakfast Brought To You By Mung'ala Mbuvi & CT Muga.
From Kenya to UK, This is #ThePeoplesBreakfast Brought To You By Mung'ala Mbuvi & CT Muga.
LIVE: #ThePeoplesBreakfast! We have hot topics lined up for you including the grade 10 placement
LIVE NOW: #ThePeoplesBreakfast! We Dig Deeper Into The Resignation of Eliud Owalo & Gachagua's woos
Hello! Tune in for insightful conversations ranging from Venezuela vs Trump to Singapore vs Ruto
LIVE: The State of The Nation On #ThePeoplesBreakfast , Welcome to the 1st Monday of January 2026
Welcome To Friday LIVE on #ThePeoplesBreakfast. Today We Look at The Suspended Kenya-US Health Deal