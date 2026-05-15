Societies granted final 60-day window to meet legal filing rules

The Office of the Registrar of Societies has issued a fresh directive requiring all registered societies in Kenya to submit annual returns within 60 days or risk facing suspension, show-cause notices, or cancellation of registration.

In a notice published on May 15, 2026, the Registrar warned that many organizations operating under the Societies Act had failed to comply with mandatory filing requirements, prompting the office to launch a compliance push targeting all registered entities across the country.

The notice, issued from Nairobi, reminded societies that the Office of the Registrar of Societies is established under the Societies Act (Cap 108), Laws of Kenya, and is responsible for registering and regulating societies operating within the country.

“The office of the Registrar of Societies is established under the Societies Act (Cap 108), Laws of Kenya, and is mandated to register and regulate registered societies under the said Act,” the statement read.

The Registrar emphasized that filing annual returns remains a legal requirement for all registered societies and includes submission of accounts, records, and other prescribed documents.

“Section 30(1) of the Societies Act (Cap. 108) requires every registered society to furnish annually to the Registrar, on or before the prescribed date, such returns, accounts and other documents as may be prescribed,” the notice stated.

The office further cited Rule 13 of the Societies Rules, 1968, which outlines the procedure and timelines for filing annual returns.

Under the law, societies are expected to submit their annual returns by March 31 every year, covering activities conducted during the previous calendar year. The returns must be filed using Form I and signed by three officials of the society.

In the latest directive, the Registrar granted societies that have not complied with the law a 60-day grace period from the date of publication of the notice to regularize their records.

“All registered societies that have not filed their annual returns as required are hereby granted a grace period of sixty (60) days from the date of publication of this notice to comply,” the statement read.

However, the Registrar cautioned that organizations that fail to comply within the given period will face enforcement measures provided for under the law.

The office urged all affected societies to move quickly and meet their statutory obligations to avoid disruptions to their operations.

“All societies are therefore urged to take immediate steps to comply with the law within the stipulated period,” the statement highlighted.

The directive is expected to affect thousands of registered entities across Kenya, including welfare groups, community-based organizations, professional associations, religious organizations, and other societies operating under the Act.

The notice also provided contact information for organizations seeking assistance or clarification, including the Registrar of Societies office at Sheria House, Ground Floor, Nairobi, as well as official telephone and email contacts.

The compliance exercise forms part of wider efforts by regulatory authorities to improve accountability, transparency, and proper governance among registered societies through stricter enforcement of existing legal requirements.