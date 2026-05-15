Sh71.77bn funding gap threatens free education for millions

A major strain is building on Kenya’s free education programme after officials warned Parliament that billions of shillings in funding gaps could disrupt learning for millions of pupils in the next financial year, raising fresh concerns over the sustainability of capitation in public schools.

The State Department for Basic Education told MPs that available resources are far below what is required to run primary, junior and secondary school programmes, with pressure mounting on government commitments that support free learning across the country.

Basic Education PS Julius Bitok told the National Assembly Education Committee, chaired by Tinderet MP Julius Melly, that the ministry is facing a Sh71.77 billion funding shortfall from the National Treasury for the 2026/27 financial year starting July 1, 2026. He warned that the gap is affecting key education programmes that depend on government capitation and could force difficult decisions on learner funding.

For Free Primary Education, the ministry requires Sh15.7 billion, but has been allocated Sh7 billion. With more than 6.3 million learners in public primary schools and a capitation rate of Sh2,330 per learner, the funding gap is already critical. Bitok told MPs, “This means that either 3,317,948 learners will not receive funding, or all learners will receive Sh1,096,”Prof Bitok told the committee.

Free Day Secondary Education is also under pressure, where the ministry needs Sh78.4 billion but has received Sh54.6 billion, leaving a deficit of Sh23.8 billion. The programme serves 3,479,187 learners, with each expected to receive Sh22,244. Prof Bitok said, “The implication of this funding gap is that 1,057,158 students will not receive funding, or that all learners will receive funding equivalent to Sh15,779,”said Prof Bitok.

Junior Secondary School funding is similarly strained, with a requirement of Sh54.69 billion against an allocation of Sh30.92 billion. The shortfall of Sh23.8 billion is affecting operations for 3,621,798 learners and has raised concerns over smooth implementation of learning activities at that level.

Prof Bitok urged Parliament to intervene, saying, “We request that this committee considers allocating the ministry an additional Sh71.77 billion to cov- er the budget deficit,” said Prof Bitok. He added that the ministry also needs additional funds for textbooks, Grade 11 materials, invigilators, school feeding and infrastructure for Grade 9 classrooms.

Lawmakers were also informed that national examinations remain underfunded, with the ministry requiring Sh14.72 billion but receiving Sh9.9 billion, leaving a gap of Sh4.82 billion. The funds cover key assessments including junior school, secondary school and primary school examinations, alongside stage-based assessments.

School feeding programmes are also facing a shortage. The ministry requires Sh6.7 billion but has been allocated Sh3 billion, leaving a gap of Sh3.7 billion that affects about 2.8 million learners in arid and semi-arid areas and urban informal settlements.

Prof Bitok said, “The target is to provide school meals to 2.8 million needy learners in arid and semi-arid lands and ur- ban slum areas for 180 days,”he said. He added, “We will not be able to achieve this government priority if the budget for the school feeding programme is not provided.”

The ministry is also seeking Sh5 billion to support the Kenya Education Management Information System, aimed at improving planning, governance and accountability in the education sector.

Low-cost boarding schools, which serve 158,286 learners, face a Sh420 million shortfall out of an allocation of Sh800 million. The gap mainly affects food provision, cook salaries and basic operations excluding lunch, which is provided separately.

Other underfunded areas include primary school infrastructure with a Sh229.7 million gap, poverty eradication education programmes at Sh536 million, construction of an education resource centre at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development requiring Sh147 million, and headquarters operations and maintenance with a Sh687.9 million deficit.

In a proposed restructuring, Prof Bitok said the ministry plans to merge primary and junior school funding into a single system from July, arguing that both levels operate in the same learning environment.

“We will establish comprehensive schools comprising primary, junior school and senior schools in order to streamline management of learning institutions and optimise available resources,”he said.

He further noted, “If we compact primary, and junior schools, we will cut administrative expenses attached to sending capita- tion, cut down on security personnel and even the need to have two driv- ers for primary and junior school.”