UDA’s David Keter Wins Emurua Dikirr MP by-election

United Democratic Alliance candidate David Keter has been elected the new Member of Parliament for Emurua Dikirr constituency after defeating his closest rival Vincent Rotich of the Democracy for Citizens Party in a closely watched by-election seen as an early political test ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In the by-elections which took place on Thursday, Keter secured 18,266 votes to emerge winner in the race, while Rotich garnered 10,760 votes in what largely turned into a contest between UDA and DCP.

Other candidates trailed far behind, with Gideon Koech of NVP finishing third after getting 190 votes. PNU candidate Cherono Desma received 80 votes while Kiprono Rotich of RLP garnered 62 votes.

The results were announced after votes from all 94 polling stations were counted.

A total of 29,435 votes were cast during the by-election, with valid votes standing at 29,358 while 177 ballots were rejected.

DCP candidate Vincent Rotich (left) and UDA candidak David Kipsang Keter at EmuruaDikirr by-election constituency tallying centre on May 14, 2026.PHOTO/HANDOUT DCP candidate Vincent Rotich (left) and UDA candidak David Kipsang Keter at EmuruaDikirr by-election constituency tallying centre on May 14, 2026.PHOTO/HANDOUT

The Emurua Dikirr parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of former area MP Johana Ng'eno, who died a few months ago in a helicopter crash after serving the constituency for three terms.

A total of 44,457 registered voters were expected to participate in the exercise held in the Narok County constituency.

The by-election attracted national political attention, with both UDA and DCP treating the contest as a major battle ahead of the next general election.

Although the campaigns were led by local leaders and party officials, President William Ruto and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua were widely seen as the key political forces backing their respective candidates behind the scenes.

Keter’s victory now hands UDA another parliamentary seat as political rivalry between President Ruto and Gachagua continues to shape contests in different parts of the country ahead of 2027.