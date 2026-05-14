Meta launches private “Incognito Chat” mode for AI users on WhatsApp

Meta has introduced a new privacy-focused upgrade for its artificial intelligence tools, unveiling a feature called “Incognito Chat” that will be available on Meta AI within WhatsApp and the Meta AI app. The company says the update is aimed at giving users a more private space to interact with artificial intelligence, with chats designed to disappear after each session and remain inaccessible even to the company itself.

The announcement was made by Mark Zuckerberg in a statement dated May 13, 2026, where he described the tool as a step toward stronger user privacy in AI use. He said the feature is meant to offer “a completely private way to interact with AI”, positioning it as a shift in how people engage with digital assistants.

Zuckerberg added that the system is built using a Trusted Execution Environment, a secure framework designed to process information in a way that blocks access from outside parties, including Meta. He stressed that the design ensures conversations remain fully private while they are active and are removed once a session ends.

He also emphasized the level of isolation built into the system, saying “no one can read your conversations, even Meta or WhatsApp”. The company says the aim is to build trust among users who are increasingly cautious about sharing personal or sensitive information with AI tools.

In addition, Zuckerberg stated that the system does not keep stored conversation records on company servers, marking a major shift in how Meta handles AI interaction data. He said, “the first major AI product where there is no log of your conversations stored on servers”.

The launch comes at a time when concerns around digital privacy and artificial intelligence are growing, especially as more users turn to AI systems for personal advice, work support, and general communication. Many users have raised questions about how long chat data is stored and whether it can be reviewed or used internally by companies.

Meta says Incognito Chat is designed to respond to these concerns by removing stored history and limiting access at both server and system levels. The company also noted that any data processed locally on a user’s device will automatically be deleted once the chat session ends.

Zuckerberg noted that this approach is different from other AI systems that may still retain conversation logs for extended periods. He said, “This is different from other disappearing AI products where your conversation logs often remain on other companies’ servers for many months,” highlighting what he described as a key privacy gap in competing platforms.

The company also linked the rollout to its broader artificial intelligence strategy, where it is expanding AI tools across messaging and social platforms, including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook. Meta has been investing heavily in AI infrastructure as it works to compete with other global technology firms developing similar systems.

Zuckerberg also suggested that private AI communication will play a central role in the future of digital interaction. “To get the most from personal superintelligence, we’ll all need ways to discuss sensitive topics in ways that no one else can access,” he said.

The rollout of Incognito Chat will begin gradually on WhatsApp and the Meta AI app, with Meta yet to provide a detailed timeline for full global availability. The company says the move is part of its effort to strengthen user trust as artificial intelligence becomes more embedded in daily life.