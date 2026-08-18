Meta faces US trial over claims Facebook, Instagram harmed children
The trial is expected to last between four and six weeks, with Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg expected to testify
The trial is expected to last between four and six weeks, with Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg expected to testify
The new model, Muse Glimmer, is much smaller than leading AI models from rivals and is instead designed for agentic tasks and can run on a Mac or PC with a single graphics card, aiming to tap demand for AI systems that run directly on people's devices.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced “Incognito Chat” for Meta AI on WhatsApp and the Meta AI app. He says it uses a Trusted Execution Environment so conversations are inaccessible to Meta and disappear after sessions end.
Meta says it logged a milestone quarter with more than 3.5 billion people using its apps daily. It links gains in Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp to new AI models, while citing user declines tied to outages in Iran and Russia restrictions.
Under CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s direction, the company has been on a recruitment spree, reportedly offering eye-watering incentives to lure top engineers away from rival firms.
On March 18, Meta will start releasing its version of Community Notes for Facebook, Instagram, and Threads users in the United States.