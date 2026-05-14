How fuel will retail in major towns after EPRA announces new pump prices

Motorists across the country will pay different fuel prices depending on their town after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) released new pump rates for the May–June 2026 pricing cycle, with diesel in some areas rising above Sh240 per litre.

In its latest review issued on Thursday, EPRA increased the maximum allowed retail price of Super Petrol by Sh16.65 per litre and diesel by Sh46.29 per litre. The price of kerosene was left unchanged in the new cycle.

“In the period under review, the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices for Super Petrol and Diesel increase by KSh16.65 per litre and KSh46.29 per litre, respectively, while the price of kerosene remains unchanged,” EPRA said.

The new prices will apply from May 15, 2026, to June 14, 2026, and will differ from town to town depending on transport and distribution costs.

In Nairobi, Super Petrol will retail at Sh214.25 per litre, diesel at Sh242.92 and kerosene at Sh152.78. This is higher compared to the previous cycle when petrol was Sh197.60 and diesel Sh196.63 after a tax relief adjustment.

In Mombasa, Super Petrol will cost Sh211.09, diesel Sh239.64 and kerosene Sh149.49 per litre.

In Nakuru and nearby Mai Mahiu, petrol will go for Sh214.10 while diesel will retail at Sh242.76. Nyeri residents will pay Sh216.12 for petrol and Sh244.93 for diesel.

In Embu, Super Petrol will be priced at Sh215.69 per litre, diesel Sh244.46 and kerosene Sh154.31.

Eldoret and surrounding areas are also expected to record higher pump prices in line with the national adjustment, though detailed breakdowns were not provided.

Kisumu motorists will also face higher fuel costs compared to the previous cycle, even though it was not included in the full table released by EPRA.

Northern Kenya continues to post the highest fuel prices due to long transport distances and higher delivery costs.

In Mandera, Super Petrol will retail at Sh234.90 per litre, diesel at Sh265.10 and kerosene at Sh174.96, making it the most expensive town under the current review. In Moyale, petrol will cost Sh229.10 while diesel will go for Sh258.86.

EPRA attributed the changes to rising international oil prices and higher import costs.

The regulator said the average landed cost of Super Petrol increased by 10 per cent from US$823.27 per cubic metre in March to US$906.23 in April.

Diesel recorded a sharper rise of 20.32 per cent, moving from US$1,073.82 to US$1,291.98 per cubic metre, while kerosene rose slightly by 1.59 per cent.

EPRA noted that Kenya depends entirely on imported refined petroleum products, meaning local prices are tied to global market shifts and movements in the Kenya shilling against the US dollar.

To ease pressure on consumers, the government will continue providing support through the Petroleum Development Levy Fund.

“The Government will in this cycle cushion consumers through the Petroleum Development Levy Fund by utilising approximately KSh5 billion to subsidise the prices of diesel and kerosene,” EPRA said.