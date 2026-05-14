State Department for Aviation seeks KSh 36.9B for 2026/27 budget expansion of aviation and aerospace

News · David Bogonko Nyokang'i ·
State Department for Aviation seeks KSh 36.9B for 2026/27 budget expansion of aviation and aerospace
CS Roads and Transport and State department PSs when appeared before the National Assembly Committiee on Transport and Roads during the Budget presentation on 14th, April 2026. PHOTO/DAVID BOGONKO NYOKANG'I
In Summary

The Sh36.9 billion request comes at a time when the government is prioritizing upgrades in aviation systems, stronger safety regulation, and positioning Kenya as a regional hub for air transport and emerging space technology.

Kenya’s aviation and space development plans are now under parliamentary review after the State Department for Aviation and Aerospace Development submitted a Sh36.9 billion budget request for the 2026/27 financial year, pointing to expanded duties and new investment needs across the sector.

Principal Secretary Teresia Mbaika told the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Transport and Infrastructure on Thursday that the department is no longer limited to aviation regulation alone, but is also building structures for aerospace development.

She explained that the department has been organized into two main operational directorates, while the aerospace function is still in its early stages following approval of a new institutional structure.

“The State Department for Aviation and Aerospace Development has Two (2) major operating Directorates i.e. Air Transport and Air Accident Investigations. The Aerospace function is at formative stages following the approval of a detailed institutional structure for the State Department by the Ministry for Public Services and Human Capital Development.”

She added that the department continues to provide policy direction, coordination, and oversight for key agencies within the aviation sector.

“The State Department is responsible for national aviation policy formulation, oversighting and provision of strategic direction to the State Agencies under the State Department.”

The Sh36.9 billion request comes at a time when the government is prioritizing upgrades in aviation systems, stronger safety regulation, and positioning Kenya as a regional hub for air transport and emerging space technology.

Key focus areas include improving air accident investigation capacity, strengthening regulatory enforcement, and supporting investments in satellite development, research, and space innovation.

Members of Parliament are expected to interrogate the proposal during the budget review process, focusing on alignment with national priorities, expected outputs, and value for public spending in the 2026/27 financial year.

Among the flagship projects is the planned Satellite Assembly, Integration and Testing (AIT) Centre, which has been allocated about Sh1.5 billion to support local satellite development and testing capacity.

The department is also proposing antenna hosting facilities for Telemetry, Tracking and Command (TT&C) and space operations, estimated at Sh5 billion under a Public-Private Partnership arrangement.

In its submission, the State Department for Aviation and Aerospace Development stressed that aerospace development is part of Kenya’s long-term plan for technological advancement and innovation.

Tags

National Assembly aviation budget 2026/27 Aerospace State Department for Aviation and Aerospace Development Air Accident Investigations

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